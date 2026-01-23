Long queues at the security checkpoint are part of the vacation stress for many travelers. However, a US researcher who studies queues says that choosing the right lane can often save valuable time.

Expert reveals security tip Why you're almost always in the wrong queue at the airport

No time? blue News summarizes for you A queue researcher recommends checking the left-hand lanes at airports first.

Many travelers unconsciously orient themselves to the right or to the middle.

It's not just the length of the queue that determines how quickly you get through.

Hardly any other place causes more nervousness among vacation travelers than the security check at the airport. If you are short on time, you try to find the right queue as quickly as possible. But this is exactly where many people get it wrong.

Jamol J. Pender from Cornell University conducts research into queues and people's behavior while waiting. He explains to the US magazine "Reader's Digest" that travelers often show the same patterns.

It pays to look to the left

Pender's most important tip sounds surprisingly simple: look to your left first.

According to him, queues on the left are often shorter than those in the middle or on the right. One possible explanation: most people are right-handed and therefore intuitively tend to move to the right. In addition, many people initially direct their gaze to the middle or right-hand side.

The researcher also refers to the so-called "center-stage effect". People often pay more attention to things in the middle and unconsciously consider them to be more important. This is why the longest queues often form there.

Don't just pay attention to the length

However, a short queue does not automatically mean a quick turnaround. According to Pender, numerous other factors play a role.

If you want to save time, you should avoid travelers with a lot of luggage and look out for frequent flyers instead. Business travelers are usually experienced and move through security more quickly than vacation groups or families with small children.

Employees can also make a difference. Some screening lanes work more efficiently than others, which is why it can be worth observing the process briefly before queuing.

Don't blindly trust waiting time displays

The scientist is particularly skeptical about the waiting times displayed. These are often only updated periodically and can therefore quickly deviate from the actual situation. According to Pender, people who rely solely on the displays do not necessarily end up in the fastest queue.

In the end, the security check is never completely predictable. However, those who not only look at the length of the queue, but also observe the people and the process, significantly increase their chances of arriving at the gate faster.