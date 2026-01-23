For millions of fans around the world, Rupert Grint remains, to this day, one thing above all else: Ron Weasley. With a new movie, the “Harry Potter” star is once again trying to break free from his iconic role—an endeavor in which many actors and actresses have already failed.

His role as Harry Potter's best friend made him a star when he was still a teenager. After that, things quieted down for him. Now he's back with a new movie.

"Harry Potter" Star Lands New Role Will Rupert Grint achieve what other actors and actresses have been unable to?

Here's what it's all about Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series, takes on a very different role in the psychological horror film “Nightborn” and explores the challenges of becoming a parent.

and explores the challenges of becoming a parent. His role as Ron Weasley is inextricably linked to who he is as a person. Other actors have felt the same way.

The "Harry Potter" series made him famous. Since then, things have been pretty quiet for the actor. He was last seen in "Knock the Cabin."

The film premiered in the competition section of this year's Berlinale and will be shown starting August 6 at blue Cinema. Summary created with

"It kind of felt like it was really fate that I was meant to make this movie," says Rupert Grint in a interview with the outlet Award Radar.

When he received the script, he and his wife were expecting their second child. That’s why the story of a couple whose dream of starting a family turns into a nightmare touched him so deeply. The disturbing birth scene, in particular, really got under his skin as he read it. “You really don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s pretty traumatic,” recalls the Englishman.

Alongside Finnish actress Seidi Haarla, the former "Harry Potter" star plays a husband whose life is turned upside down when their newborn baby turns out to be a blood-sucking troll and they are forced to retreat to a remote forest.

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For many fans, Rupert Grint remains inextricably linked to Ron Weasley from the “Harry Potter” series to this day. While his co-star Daniel Radcliffe managed to break away from his signature role as Harry Potter and establish himself as a character actor through a variety of film and theater projects, things have been relatively quiet for Grint. He was last seen on the big screen in 2023 in the thriller “Knock at the Cabin.” Although he has appeared in several TV productions and miniseries, he hasn’t managed to land a leading role in a successful production. Will his role in “Nightborn” now be his big breakthrough?

The Curse of the Iconic Figure

Grint is not an isolated case: Many actors and actresses have been so closely identified with an iconic role that they have never quite managed to step out of its shadow.

Macaulay Culkin, best known for "Home Alone." Jordan Strauss

At the age of just ten, Macaulay Culkin became a global star overnight thanks to *Home Alone*. In 1994, he starred in *Richie Rich*, after which he appeared only in smaller roles.

From Vampire Hunter to Cookbook Author

Sarah Michelle Gellar was also a teen star in the 1990s thanks to her role as the vampire slayer “Buffy.” After the successful series ended, Gellar largely remained true to the horror genre. She appeared in “Scream 2” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” for example.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

After her film roles, she turned her attention to TV projects, but was unable to replicate the success of “Buffy.” She worked increasingly as a voice actress and published her first cookbook, “Fun with Food,” in 2017.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

For many fans, Mark Hamill remains inextricably linked to Luke Skywalker from the “Star Wars” saga to this day. Although he has appeared regularly in film and television productions over the decades and enjoyed great success as a voice actor, for a long time he was unable to match the fame of his signature role. This is in contrast to his fellow actor Harrison Ford, who became a Hollywood legend with roles such as Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard (“Blade Runner”).

At the audition for “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” he was a newcomer and didn’t have high hopes. Today, he’s a film legend. Faye's Vision/Cover Images

A look at Hamill's filmography, however, shows that he never disappeared from the scene. He appeared in numerous film and television productions and made a name for himself primarily as a voice actor. His portrayal of the Joker in various "Batman" animated series and video games, in particular, is considered legendary.

In Rupert Grint’s case, it remains to be seen whether the 37-year-old will succeed in stepping out of Ron Weasley’s long shadow with *Nightborn*. Initial reactions following the world premiere at the Berlinale have been positive. A successful horror film probably won’t be enough to deliver the breakthrough he’s hoping for—but it might be a step in that direction.

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