Wolfgang Petry recently counted down a mysterious countdown—and is now back with a re-release of his hit “Sommer in der Stadt.” Some fans had hoped for more.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wolfgang Petry is back: In September, the Schlager singer will release a new album to mark his 50th anniversary on stage.

A new single has already been released: a re-recording of his first hit, “Sommer in der Stadt.”

The release was preceded by a mysterious countdown on Petry’s website.

Many fans had hoped for a major tour instead. Petry has long since retired from touring.

After days of speculation among his fans about a mysterious countdown, Wolfgang Petry (74) has solved the mystery for now: The Schlager star (“Wahnsinn”) has recorded an anniversary version of his debut single, “Sommer in der Stadt.”

The song, whose original version marked the beginning of Petry’s great career 50 years ago, is being released today. “50 Years of Wolfgang Petry—this stage anniversary must be celebrated in style!” the singer’s Instagram channel announced. At the same time, he announced a brand-new album, set to be released in September.

For some Petry fans, the news was apparently a bit of a disappointment at first—they had hoped for even more. In recent days, the singer had been making all sorts of mysterious hints on Instagram and counting down the days. One thing was clear: an announcement would be made on Friday.

But no tour announcement

Given all the build-up, quite a few fans of the “neighborhood rocker” had hoped the 74-year-old would announce a major tour, for example.

That would indeed have been a bit of a sensation. Petry has kept a very low profile in recent years. While he still releases new music, major concerts are a thing of the past.

“I was so determined not to be disappointed if there wasn’t a tour,” one user wrote on Instagram. “And now I’m sad anyway.” Meanwhile, some fans weren’t ready to give up hope just yet. “I think there’s definitely going to be a tour,” one user predicted.

Two Gold Albums in Switzerland

Petry is one of the most successful singers in his genre. Among the Cologne native’s best-known hits are “Wahnsinn” (with the famous line “Why are you sending me to hell?”), “Verlieben, verloren, vergessen, verzeih’n,” “Bronze, Silber und Gold,” and “Weiss der Geier.”

In Switzerland, Petry’s albums “Nie genug” (1997) and “Einfach geil” (1998) achieved gold status. The “best of” compilation “Alles” (1996) even went platinum.