If you think of Robin Hood as a hero in green tights fighting for justice, you’d better pay attention now. “The Death of Robin Hood” reimagines the legend: dark, brutal, and surprisingly thought-provoking—starring Hollywood star Hugh Jackman in the lead role.

More Bloody Than Ever You’ve never seen Robin Hood like this before

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Sarnoski ’s “The Death of Robin Hood” brings a dark reimagining of the medieval legend to the big screen.

The film was shot in just 30 days, primarily against the picturesque backdrop of Northern Ireland.

The film captivates with its atmospheric visuals and strong acting performances.

Alongside Hugh Jackman as Robin Hood, the 11-year-old newcomer Faith Delaney shines as Little Margaret.

Almost everyone knows Robin Hood—as the noble archer who helps the poor and fights against injustice. Now, a surprising reimagining of the legend is coming to theaters.

“The Death of Robin Hood” recounts the final chapters in the life of the famous outlaw—dark, gritty, and a far cry from classic adventure films. After a bloody battle, Robin Hood, played by Hugh Jackman, is haunted by the shadows of his past. What remains of a legend when the myth begins to crumble?

Alongside Jackman, the film features Jodie Comer (“The Bikeriders”) as Prioress Bridgid and Bill Skarsgård (“Nosferatu”) as Little John. The film was produced by the renowned studio A24, known for films such as “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Whale,” and “Civil War,” among others.

In the U.S., “The Death of Robin Hood” received an R rating due to some explicit scenes of violence. In Switzerland, the film is rated for ages 16 and up. Find out just how dark and, at the same time, surprisingly thought-provoking this reinterpretation is—and why it’s definitely worth seeing in theaters—in the video review.

“The Death of Robin Hood” will be available on blue Cinema starting June 18.

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