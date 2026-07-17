ZDF is ending its long-running crime series “Ein Fall für zwei.” After one final season, a 90-minute movie will bring the story of private investigator Leo Oswald and lawyer Benni Hornberg to a close.

Here's what it's all about ZDF is ending "Ein Fall für zwei" after 46 years.

The final season is scheduled to air in 2027, after which a concluding feature film will be made.

The lead actors, Wanja Mues and Antoine Monot, are sad to see the show end, but are looking forward to wrapping it up together. Summary created with

After 46 years, one of Germany's best-known TV crime dramas is coming to an end. ZDF is canceling the series "Ein Fall für zwei," according to a report in "Bild."

The final season, consisting of four episodes, is scheduled to air next year. After that, a 90-minute TV movie is planned, which will be filmed in 2027 and is intended to bring the story to a “fitting conclusion.”

In the current cast, Wanja Mues plays private investigator Leo Oswald. Antoine Monot plays attorney Benni Hornberg. The unlikely duo has been investigating cases together since 2014. ZDF will air the penultimate season featuring the current team as early as September.

The network describes the decision as having been made after “careful consideration.” The series has shaped ZDF’s Friday crime drama for decades and has been a staple for several generations. Going forward, however, ZDF plans to focus more heavily on a smaller number of crime drama formats.

Mues regrets the show’s end, especially for its loyal viewers. A major chapter in German television history is coming to a close. Monot, meanwhile, points out that his collaboration with his colleague isn’t over yet. The two will continue to perform together on stage in a live radio play and are filming the planned final movie.

Matula turned the series into a cult classic

The first episode of “Ein Fall für zwei” aired on September 11, 1981. Private investigator Josef Matula, played by Claus Theo Gärtner, in particular became a cult figure. For more than three decades, he conducted investigations with a succession of lawyers by his side.

After 300 episodes, Gärtner left the show in 2013. A year later, ZDF relaunched the series with Mues and Monot. Since then, 46 episodes have been produced featuring the two lead actors.

The channel will continue to air its traditional Friday crime dramas despite the series’ conclusion. Among the shows that will continue are “Der Alte” and “Die Chefin.” Starting in early 2026, the new Lake Constance series “Mordufer” will also be part of the lineup.