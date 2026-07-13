For her new film, *The Odyssey*, actress Zendaya once again relies on flawless “method dressing.” But the express delivery of the haute couture gown was likely anything but climate-friendly.

For the London premiere of her new film, *The Odyssey*, actress Zendaya wore a Schiaparelli couture dress—just a few hours after its debut at Paris Fashion Week.

A Coup with a Bitter Aftertaste Zendaya has a dress flown in by private jet especially for a movie premiere

Here's what it's all about Zendaya has been perfecting “method dressing” for years and regularly makes headlines with her cinematic looks.

For the premiere of “The Odyssey,” she wore a Schiaparelli dress that had been on the runway at Paris Fashion Week just a few hours earlier.

For the premiere of “The Odyssey,” she wore a Schiaparelli dress that had been on the runway at Paris Fashion Week just a few hours earlier. Stylist Law Roach flew the gown to London on a private jet—a spectacular fashion coup that is now drawing criticism because of its poor carbon footprint. Summary created with

Zendaya is the queen of “Method Dressing”. For years, the American actress has been making headlines with outfits that perfectly match her movies.

For the romantic film “Challengers,” the 29-year-old wore high heels with tennis balls; for “Spider-Man,” she appeared in a dress that looked like a glittering spiderweb.

The concept works: The looks regularly go viral.

Now Zendaya has taken it up a notch. For the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s action-fantasy film “Odysee,” she appeared in a spectacular haute couture dress by Schiaparelli—just a few hours after it had been unveiled for the first time at Paris Fashion Week.

Stylist Law Roach pulled off the coup

The coup was apparently made possible thanks to her longtime stylist Law Roach. He is said to have attended the fashion show in the French capital, picked up the dress immediately after the presentation, and then rushed it to London.

While fans are celebrating the spectacular performance, the story behind the dress is sparking discussion. “Zendaya and Law are always two steps ahead,” writes one user on Instagram.

Other followers are wondering how the gown made it from Paris to London in just a few hours.

Stylist Law Roach has since provided the answer himself: In an Instagram video, he reveals that he flew the couture dress to London on a private jet.

The fashion stunt may have been perfectly staged—but from a climate protection perspective, the event is problematic. This case shows once again just how large the ecological footprint of glamorous press tours can be.

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