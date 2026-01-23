Portugal wants to avoid further controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup and get off to a strong start in the tournament with a win against Uzbekistan. England can secure its spot in the knockout stage with a win against Ghana.

Portugal’s first World Cup match ended with discussions about Cristiano Ronaldo—something the veteran star would have gladly done without. His lackluster performance in the 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo dominated media coverage. Ahead of Portugal’s second group stage match on Tuesday in Houston (7:00 p.m. Swiss time), the 41-year-old is under more pressure than he has been in any of his six World Cup appearances to date.

Against World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan, the Portuguese aim to step up their game and convert their possession into goals. To do so, however, Ronaldo and his teammates will also need to take shots on goal. “We need to stay calm now,” emphasized national team coach Roberto Martinez.

Portugal expects a match against Uzbekistan similar to their opener. The Central Asian team, coached by former World Cup champion Fabio Cannavaro, lost 1–3 to Colombia in their World Cup debut. Cannavaro cited excessive nervousness as the cause. His team is now said to have shaken that off. “We have enough quality to be a top team in Asia,” the Italian emphasized.

England Relying on Offensive Strength

England aims to capitalize on its offensive strength in its second match against Ghana (Tuesday, 10:00 p.m., in Boston) and secure a spot in the Round of 16. After a 4–2 opening victory over Croatia, hopeful English fans see the Three Lions as title contenders. A win against Ghana will secure Harry Kane and company a spot in the next round.

Once again, all eyes are on the captain. With his two goals against Croatia, the 32-year-old Kane tied Gary Lineker’s English World Cup scoring record (10 World Cup goals). He’s set to break that record against the West African side. While England’s defense didn’t always look its most solid against Croatia, coach Thomas Tuchel seems able to overlook that given the offensive firepower provided by Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Ghana Likely Without Ati-Zigi

Ghana’s “Black Stars” are still dreaming of an upset. “We have to be ready to make sacrifices” against England, said head coach Carlos Queiroz. “Because a win at this World Cup comes at a very high cost.” Against Panama (1–0), the victory didn’t come until a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who was unable to continue against Panama due to injury after a strong first half, is likely to miss the match. Thomas Partey is available for his team after the midfielder—who has faced allegations of abuse—was not allowed to enter Canada for the first game.