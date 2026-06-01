James Milner is to end his career after 24 seasons in the Premier League. The 40-year-old Leeds-born midfielder announced his decision on Instagram.

With 658 games, Milner is the player with the most appearances in the Premier League. He won the league three times with Manchester City and Liverpool and also won the Champions League with the Reds in 2019. Most recently, the 61-time England international played for Brighton, who finished in 8th place last season.