Hervé Renard succeeds the dismissed coach Sabri Lamouchi at Tunisia. The Frenchman will take over until the end of the tournament.

This was announced by Moez Nasri, president of the Tunisian Football Federation, on state television.

According to the announcement, Renard is expected to arrive at the Tunisian World Cup camp in Monterrey on Tuesday. The 57-year-old most recently served as coach of Saudi Arabia and already has experience coaching African national teams. He led Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015) to the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Lamouchi was forced to step down following the 1-5 loss in the World Cup opener against Sweden. In the remaining two group stage matches, Tunisia faces Japan and the Netherlands in Group F under significant pressure.