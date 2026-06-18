The 126th edition of the U.S. Open will take place starting Thursday on Long Island, east of New York City. Scottie Scheffler has his sights set on the career Grand Slam at the third major of the year.

The tournament is being hosted by the historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton. Founded in 1891, this exclusive golf club is one of the oldest in the United States, a founding member of the USGA, and listed as a U.S. National Historic Landmark. This marks the sixth time the U.S. Open has been held here. Brooks Koepka won the most recent edition in 2018.

Scheffler Is the Favorite

This year in Long Island, all eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 is aiming for his first career Grand Slam. After his triumphs last year at the PGA Championship and the British Open, the two-time Masters champion from Texas now needs only the U.S. Open to complete the set.

“I’d love to win my national championship. I’m looking forward to coming to Shinnecock and hopefully pulling it off,” Scheffler said. On Sunday, his 30th birthday, the Paris Olympic champion could become only the seventh golfer to reach this career milestone.

Scheffler, the defending champion

Even though Scheffler hasn’t yet been able to match his outstanding performances from previous years in terms of wins this season, his consistency at the top remains remarkable. The American last missed a cut on the Tour four years ago. His most recent victory, however, came in January at La Quinta, California.

J.J. Spaun will tee off as the defending champion. “It’s not going to be easy golf,” said the Californian, explaining his recipe for success: “I think the most important thing at the U.S. Open is to be resilient and take all the shots that come your way.”