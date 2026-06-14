Following their 1-0 win over Haiti, Scotland can dream of a historic advance to the knockout stage. John McGinn emerges as the hero.

In a hard-fought Group C match, the “Bravehearts” narrowly defeated the courageous World Cup returnees Haiti 1-0. John McGinn scored the decisive goal in the 28th minute. With this win, the Scots are closing in on their big goal of breaking their personal World Cup curse: never in the history of their national team has a Scottish squad advanced past the group stage of a World Cup.

For their opponents, Haiti, the kickoff alone was a milestone. After a 52-year absence, the “Grenadiers” returned to the biggest stage in soccer—and they played with corresponding passion. Anyone expecting Scottish dominance was in for a surprise. Haiti took control of the game, recorded more possession, and often pushed the Europeans back into their own half.

But they lacked the final precision in front of goal. While the underdog took more shots, Scotland was simply more decisive and efficient in the attacking third. After McGinn’s goal, the Scottish team focused primarily on maintaining their defensive stability.

In a heated final phase, Scotland defended their narrow lead by any means necessary. In the end, the vociferous “Tartan Army” celebrated a crucial hard-fought victory. For Haiti, after a courageous performance, the bitter realization remains that at the World Cup level, efficiency is what matters. Nevertheless, the team proved that Coach Migné’s ambitious goal of making a splash in the challenging Group C and advancing to the knockout stage is not a mere pipe dream after this courageous performance.

Match Report

Haiti – Scotland 0–1 (0–1)

Boston. – 64,146 spectators. – Referee: Ghorbal. – Goal: 28. McGinn 0–1.

Haiti: Placide; Arcus, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience; Deedson (61. Casimir), Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence (85. Fortuné); Pierrot, Isidor (76. Joseph).

Scotland: Gunn; Hickey (75. Patterson), Hanley, Hendry, Robertson; Gannon-Doak (75. Christie), McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn (83. Curtis); Shankland (83' McLean), Adams (75' Dykes).

Notes: Yellow cards: 39. Bellegarde. 46. Hickey. 91. Curtis. 95. McLean.