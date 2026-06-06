Despite her second stage win at this year's Tour of Italy, Vollering was unable to significantly reduce the gap to her countrywoman Anna van der Breggen, who continues to lead the overall standings, on the penultimate day. Thanks to the bonus seconds at the finish, she only made up ten seconds on the wearer of the pink jersey.

Van der Breggen had started the final weekend in a bad way after her crash the day before, but finished fourth behind the Canadian Isabella Holmgren and the German Antonia Niedermaier at the same time as Vollering. Marlen Reusser was unable to hide her lack of training kilometers at altitude on the final climb. The Swiss rider dropped back early and finished sixth on the stage, 57 seconds down on the day's winner.

The finish of stage 8 was not in the ski resort of Sestriere as planned, but around 28 kilometers earlier just before the mountain classification at Colle delle Finestre. The finish line was brought forward due to a slab of ice that had slipped onto the road; the descent and the subsequent final climb to Sestriere were omitted.

In the final mountain stage on Sunday, Van der Breggen has a good chance of taking her fifth overall victory at the Giro and her first since 2021. The 2018 and 2020 world champion has a 50-second lead over Vollering. Reusser, in fifth place overall, is exactly three minutes behind.