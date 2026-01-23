Mobile App: In the blue News mobile app, you must initially allow push notifications after a new installation or after updating the app. Alternatively, push notifications can be enabled via Smartphone → General Settings → blue News App → Notifications.

Browser: When you visit the website, a pop-up will ask: “Would you like to receive the most important news directly through browser notifications in the future?” Please confirm this pop-up.

If you have not yet allowed notifications in your browser, the browser will display another pop-up asking for permission to send notifications. Please confirm this pop-up as well.