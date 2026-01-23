Mobile App: In the blue News mobile app, you must initially allow push notifications after a new installation or after updating the app. Alternatively, push notifications can be enabled via Smartphone → General Settings → blue News App → Notifications.
Browser: When you visit the website, a pop-up will ask: “Would you like to receive the most important news directly through browser notifications in the future?” Please confirm this pop-up.
If you have not yet allowed notifications in your browser, the browser will display another pop-up asking for permission to send notifications. Please confirm this pop-up as well.
The following push notification categories are available for both the mobile app and browser:
Apart from possible mobile data charges, this service is free of charge.
Mobile App: You can manage your subscribed push topics / push notification categories here: App → Settings (bell icon) → Push Notifications.
Browser: You can manage your subscribed push topics / push notification categories by clicking the bell icon (bottom left).
Mobile App: You can unsubscribe from or disable your subscribed push topics / push notification categories here: blue News App → Settings (gear icon) → Push Notifications.
Browser: You can turn off push notifications by clicking the bell icon (bottom left) and editing your push topics / push notification categories (subscribe / unsubscribe).
Alternatively, you can click the green lock icon / information button to the left of the Bluewin.ch address bar and block or allow push notifications from Bluewin.
Note: On desktop devices, the bell icon (bottom left) remains visible even if push notifications are blocked or were never activated in the first place.
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