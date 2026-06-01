Numerous ice hockey fans cheered on the Swiss national team in the bars on Zurich's Langstrasse on Sunday evening. Cheers turned to silence when the dream of gold was abruptly shattered, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed.

The disappointment was written all over the faces of the fans not only in the stadium but also on Langstrasse in Zurich on Sunday evening.

And suddenly it was as quiet as a mouse on Langstrasse. Where previously there had been cheering and shouts of "Hopp Schwiiz" from numerous bars.

A woman sitting in front of Bar Peeeng, who hadn't looked at the big TV with the live broadcast for a moment, asked the crowd: "What happened?" There was no answer. And that's probably when she realized: the dream had been shattered. Because Finland had scored the match-winning goal shortly after 11pm.

The Swiss fans quickly poured out of the bars on Langstrasse. The announced free night was suddenly forgotten and they made their way home. Some disappointed, others angry.

Celebration for World Championship silver

Yet they watched the final match with so much excitement. And so much confidence - just like all those who made the pilgrimage to the official fan zone in Altstetten that evening. This had to be closed at short notice in the afternoon for safety reasons due to a heavy thunderstorm. However, it soon filled up and the city police announced on platform X that no more people were allowed in.

Despite the defeat in the final, the Swiss ice hockey team will be celebrated on Monday evening: Zurich welcomes the team to the Volkshaus from 5pm. A small consolation for all the disappointed fans. And the World Championship silver medallists.