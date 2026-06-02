The silver medal hangs around his neck, but the pain runs deep: after the bitter defeat in the final in front of his home crowd, Nico Hischier talks about disappointment, tears and new hope.

Nico Hischier's eyes are watery shortly before he leaves the stage at the Volkshaus in Zurich for the medal ceremony on Monday evening after winning the silver medal at the home World Championships. The disappointment still runs deep for the captain of the New Jersey Devils. He didn't sleep much the night after the 1-0 loss to Finland in the final, spent some time with his teammates and found it nice to hang out with them even after that bitter ending. He also appreciated the fact that many fans had told them that they had won for them, "but as athletes we are of course wearing the wrong medal".

A year ago, the Swiss already lost the World Cup final 0:1 after extra time, back then against the USA and in Andres Ambühl's last game in national dress. But does it hurt even more this time because the chance was missed in front of a home crowd?

"Certainly, definitely. We were positive before and during the game, knowing that it was actually our time in front of our fans, who had given us incredible support throughout the tournament. That makes the shock twice as big."

You had tears in your eyes at the end. Were you a little overwhelmed by your emotions?

"I mean, you never know how many chances you have left, we've been in the final three times now. Of course, I myself would like to be in the playoffs in the USA and play for the Stanley Cup for a long time, then I might not be able to experience something like this again. It was very, very emotional for me, to be honest. I wanted to help the team more at that moment, I gave it my all, but it still wasn't enough. As Leo (Genoni) said on stage, every sport is like that. On the one hand it's wonderful, on the other very bitter, and unfortunately we were on the other side again. But I will never forget this tournament in my life. I'm so grateful that I was able to be here, that I was healthy, that I was able to play the tournament with a team like this. Everything was perfect until the last goal."

Can you digest something like that well?

"Of course, the other finals were also very bitter, but as I said, we were convinced that it would work out this year. I won't be able to answer that question for a few weeks. Normally I can take my mind off things, but this defeat is certainly one of the bitterest I've ever had."

Simon Knak has said that this disappointment makes the hunger for the World Championship title all the greater. Do you agree?

"Yes, logically. We have the team to be world champions, we've proven that. We beat the Finns in the group stage, then we beat the USA in the preliminary round and the year before we beat the Czech Republic on penalties. In the end, one game decides it. It's just bitter that we've never been able to pull luck on our side. But I'm 100 percent behind the team, I know that everyone has tried everything. That's how it is in life, that you can make everything possible and it still doesn't tip over to the right side. But of course that gives us confidence, it shows us that we are where we want to be. Nobody will give up, I am convinced that we will get another chance. I hope that I can be there then. And then we'll attack again in exactly the same way as we did this year."