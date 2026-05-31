The wait goes on. The Swiss national ice hockey team also loses its fifth World Championship final, this time at home in Zurich against Finland. Just like last year against the USA, 0:1 in extra time.

The dream is over! 10,000 fans in the Ice Temple in Zurich-Altstetten and many thousands more throughout the country are ready to finally celebrate the first World Championship title in history. But even the fifth final brings no luck. Two years ago in Prague, the final was decided in the 50th minute, a year ago in Stockholm in the 63rd minute and now on Sunday evening at home in Zurich, Konsta Helenius of the Buffalo Sabres shattered all dreams in the 71st minute. As in the Olympic quarter-final, Finland stands in the way of the golden Swiss generation in overtime.

The Swiss have to be blamed for the fact that they have now failed to score a single goal in three years in a row. And so the wait for the coveted first World Cup title continues. Nerves are once again playing tricks. Finland, on the other hand, are world champions for the fifth time, the first time since 2022.

The Swiss were lucky right at the start of overtime when Servette's Jesse Puljujärvi hit the inside of the post. A little later, a shot from Damien Riat hits the crossbar. It would have been the shot at the gold medal. Roman Josi (53rd) and Pius Suter (56th) also had the winning goal on their stick in the final period.

Inhibited in the final

It's not a game like any other, as the Swiss have already experienced in the last two years, and it's no different at home in Zurich. Just like two years ago in Prague and twelve months ago in Stockholm, the score is goalless after two thirds. A real goal machine on their way to the final, the Swiss somehow seem a little inhibited in the final.

This is particularly evident in the first period. Jan Cadieux's team is practically non-existent offensively. 7:15 shots on goal are shown on the video cube after 20 minutes, and the statistics reflect the action pretty accurately. Even the return of Timo Meier, who was suspended in the semi-final, does not provide any offensive power at first. Nicolas Baechler has to make way for him.

Improvement in the second period

Although the Swiss again survived two penalties unscathed, this time they needed a good dose of luck. In the 14th minute, the Finnish ZSC defender Mikko Lehtonen hits the crossbar with a shot from the blue line, and a little later the northerners celebrate too early. Anton Lundell's supposed opening goal was rightly disallowed due to a high stick.

The Swiss were able to start the second period with almost two minutes of double superiority - and failed rather miserably to create any real scoring chances. Nevertheless, the game turns. In the middle third, they are the better team as time goes on and create one or two chances. Pius Suter has the best one in the 36th minute, but he fails to beat goalie Justus Annunen, a teammate of Roman Josi's in the NHL with Nashville. This time, the Finns manage just two shots on Leonardo Genoni's goal.

In the end, the Swiss were once again left with nothing but abysmal disappointment. After losing the finals in 2013 and 2018 (against Sweden), 2024 (against the Czech Republic) and 2025 (against the USA), this is the fifth time they have won silver - and almost every time it was a close, knife-edge decision. That doesn't make it any easier.

Telegram:

Switzerland - Finland 0:1 (0:0, 0:0, 0:0, 0:1) n.V.

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Björk/Schrader (SWE/GER), Birkhoff/Nyqvist (CAN/SWE). - Goal: 71st (70:42) Helenius (Lundell, Lehtonen) 0:1. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 4 times 2 minutes against Finland.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Biasca; Bertschy, Suter, Niederreiter; Thürkauf, Malgin, Andrighetto; Rochette.

Finland: Annunen; Vaakanainen, Heinola; Matinpalo, Määttä; Jokiharju, Lehtonen; Saarijärvi; Puljujärvi, Räty, Manninen; Helenius, Barkov, Granlund; Hämeenaho, Lundell, Puistola; Merelä, Björninen, Mäenalanen; Kuokkanen.

Remarks: Switzerland without Baechler, Frick, Aeschlimann (all overtime) and Berra (substitute goalie). - Post/bar shots: 14th Lehtonen, 61st Puljujärvi, 65th Riat. - 14th goal by Lundell disallowed (high stick). - Shots: Switzerland 22 (7-8-4-3); Finland 27 (15-1-6-5). - Powerplay score: Switzerland 0/4; Finland 0/5.