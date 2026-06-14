“The good news is that Lamine is very fit. He’s in good shape and training very well. He’s available, but he can’t start,” said the 64-year-old in Atlanta. The same applies to winger Nico Williams. De la Fuente said he would decide whether the duo gets a few minutes of playing time depending on how the game unfolds.

The successful coach had words of praise for Monday’s opponent (6:00 p.m. Swiss time in Atlanta). "Tactically, they’re very well organized; the players are very fast and physically strong," said de la Fuente. "They could be one of the surprise teams. It’ll be a battle, even if we win." If you think it’ll be an easy game, you’re wrong.

More blue Sport