The 42-year-old Martinez is moving from Toulouse to the Rhineland. After a brief spell as assistant coach at the Ligue 1 club, he was in charge for three years. He has agreed a two-year contract with those responsible at Leverkusen.

The dismissal of the twelve-year-old Hjulmand, whose contract would also have been valid for the next season, came as no surprise. The separation had been speculated about in the German media for some time, especially as not everything had gone according to expectations in the sporting arena. Leverkusen finished the championship in 6th place and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Instead, the Bayer Group team will compete in the Europa League.

Hjulmand took over last September following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman had to vacate the post after just two months and only two Bundesliga games.