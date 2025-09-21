  1. Residential Customers
Laver Cup 0:8 sets! Team Europe goes down on Saturday

SDA

21.9.2025 - 09:32

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (right) congratulates Taylor Fritz on his two-set victory
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (right) congratulates Taylor Fritz on his two-set victory
Keystone

Four matches, four defeats: Team Europe experienced a second day to forget at the Laver Cup in San Francisco.

Keystone-SDA

21.09.2025, 09:32

21.09.2025, 09:35

World number one Carlos Alcaraz had no chance against American Taylor Fritz on Saturday, as did Olympic champion Alexander Zverev against Australian Alex de Minaur. Holger Rune also lost his singles match against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in two sets and was clearly beaten by De Minaur/Alex Michelsen in the final doubles match alongside Casper Ruud.

As a result, the world team is leading 9:3 ahead of the final day. In order to emerge victorious, as they did last year in Berlin, the Europeans will have to win at least three out of four games on Sunday if a victory is to be rewarded with three points. Should the score be tied 12:12 after twelve games, a deciding match would decide the winner of the show event launched by Roger Federer in 2017. It would be the third triumph for the world team after 2022 and 2023.

