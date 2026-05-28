A few days after the first edition, the organizers of the Enhanced Games have announced a bonus of ten million dollars for the second edition in 2027.

The sum is to be awarded for a better time over 100 meters than Usain Bolt's 9.58 seconds. This has been the world record since 2009. If anyone were to run faster at the Enhanced Games, this would of course not be recognized as a world record.

The Enhanced Games are controversial and have been sharply criticized. Banned doping substances are permitted. Participants had access to doping substances such as testosterone, growth hormones and Epo in the eight weeks leading up to this year's event.

The only mark under a current world record last Sunday in Las Vegas was set by swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev in the 50m crawl in 20.81 seconds. The Greek received 1.5 million dollars for beating the world record time by six hundredths. Gkolomeev swam in a full-body suit, which has been banned in competitions since 2010.