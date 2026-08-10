Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey missed a medal in the 100-meter race at the European Championships in Birmingham by one hundredth of a second. The athlete from Zug finished fourth with a time of 11.07 seconds.

Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey missed out on the joy of winning a medal by one hundredth of a second. She had arrived with the season’s fastest times—two runs under 11 seconds—and confirmed her status with a strong performance in the semifinals (11.02) an hour and a half before the final. Given this context, a fourth-place finish is a disappointment.

After a typically strong start, the 29-year-old was unable to keep her competitors at bay as she had hoped. Britain’s Amy Hunt (11.00), Poland’s Ewa Swoboda (11.02), and the surprising Belgian Delphine Nkansa (11.06) all passed her. Salomé Kora also represented Switzerland in the 100-meter final, finishing eighth. The athlete from St. Gallen had a disappointing performance.

Despite finishing in fourth place, it’s worth noting that Di Tizio-Frey has reached a new level this year. Judging by her times, she held her own under pressure in Birmingham. This is no small feat, as the sprinter competed almost exclusively on the national stage this summer.

The Zug native is already 29 years old as she competes in her first 100-meter final at this major event. A former water polo player and artistic gymnast, she didn’t take up track and field until she was 14. In 2022, at the World Championships in Eugene, she competed for the first time in the elite category at a major outdoor event. Since then, she has regularly participated in international championships, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She also excels in the 60-meter indoor event.