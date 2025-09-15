  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I want to go to the Winter Olympics" 100-meter sprinter Salomé Kora becomes a bobsleigh pusher

SDA

15.9.2025 - 10:11

Sprinter Salomé Kora switches to the bobsleigh track for the winter
Sprinter Salomé Kora switches to the bobsleigh track for the winter
Keystone

Salomé Kora is changing track for the next six months. After the World Championships in Tokyo, the 100m sprinter will be taking over the bobsleigh track from Inola Blatty, as confirmed by the Swiss Sliding association.

Keystone-SDA

15.09.2025, 10:11

15.09.2025, 10:35

Blatty was also a sprinter and hurdler before switching to bobsleigh. The 27-year-old from Lucerne competed in the European Cup last season and finished second in the two-man bobsleigh.

In an interview with SRF on Sunday, Kora revealed that she would be competing in the World Cup bobsleigh season this winter. "My goal is to go to the Winter Olympics. I'm looking forward to this adventure," said the 31-year-old.

World Championships in Athletics. Ehammer shakes her way into the long jump final ++ Kambundji thrills in semi-final

World Championships in AthleticsEhammer shakes her way into the long jump final ++ Kambundji thrills in semi-final

More from the department

Athletics. Angelica Moser and Jason Joseph in commanding form

AthleticsAngelica Moser and Jason Joseph in commanding form

National League. Dominik Egli to return to HCD next season

National LeagueDominik Egli to return to HCD next season

Gender test at the World Championships. SRF expert:

Gender test at the World ChampionshipsSRF expert: "Categorize women? You don't do that with men either"

Iva Jovic. 17-year-old wins WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara

Iva Jovic17-year-old wins WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara

American Football. Chiefs lose the Super Bowl rematch

American FootballChiefs lose the Super Bowl rematch

The World Championships confirm. Mountain biking has gone global

The World Championships confirmMountain biking has gone global