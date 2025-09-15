Sprinter Salomé Kora switches to the bobsleigh track for the winter Keystone

Salomé Kora is changing track for the next six months. After the World Championships in Tokyo, the 100m sprinter will be taking over the bobsleigh track from Inola Blatty, as confirmed by the Swiss Sliding association.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Blatty was also a sprinter and hurdler before switching to bobsleigh. The 27-year-old from Lucerne competed in the European Cup last season and finished second in the two-man bobsleigh.

In an interview with SRF on Sunday, Kora revealed that she would be competing in the World Cup bobsleigh season this winter. "My goal is to go to the Winter Olympics. I'm looking forward to this adventure," said the 31-year-old.