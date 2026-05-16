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No stomach for the media Golden Knights coach John Tortorella fined 100,000 dollars

SDA

16.5.2026 - 10:06

Didn't want to give any information: Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella.
Didn't want to give any information: Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella.
Keystone

Because their coach did not want to talk to reporters and the dressing room remained closed to media representatives, the Vegas Golden Knights are being severely punished.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2026, 10:06

16.05.2026, 11:33

According to the NHL, coach John Tortorella has been fined 100,000 dollars for not wanting to speak after the 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks and the team's entry into the semi-finals on Thursday.

In addition, the team with Swiss goalie Akira Schmid will have to watch the annual awarding of the greatest talents in the second round next time and thus lose the right to access a new player. An appeal against both sanctions is still possible, it was further stated.

The NHL justified the penalties with blatant violations of the media guidelines. Normally, the dressing rooms are accessible for interviews in North America. The league explained that the team from Las Vegas had already been warned and asked to comply with the guidelines.

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