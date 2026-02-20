All Swiss Olympic medals Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill. Image: Keystone Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina. Image: Keystone In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen. Image: Keystone But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard. Image: Keystone Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal. Image: Keystone Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze. Image: Keystone The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze. Image: Keystone Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10! Image: Keystone Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint. Image: Keystone In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom. Image: Keystone The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint. Image: Keystone The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal. Image: Keystone Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal. Image: Keystone Silver for sure: The Swiss curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am. Image: Keystone All Swiss Olympic medals Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill. Image: Keystone Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina. Image: Keystone In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen. Image: Keystone But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard. Image: Keystone Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal. Image: Keystone Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze. Image: Keystone The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze. Image: Keystone Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10! Image: Keystone Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint. Image: Keystone In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom. Image: Keystone The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint. Image: Keystone The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal. Image: Keystone Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal. Image: Keystone Silver for sure: The Swiss curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am. Image: Keystone

On the third-last day of the Winter Olympics, the Swiss delegation secured medals 15, 16 and 17, the most precious metal ever won at a Winter Games.

Fanny Smith was responsible for medal number 15. The 33-year-old from Vaud won silver in the women's ski cross behind Germany's Daniela Maier and ahead of the season's dominator Sandra Näslund from Sweden. It was Smith's third medal at her fifth Games. She had won bronze in 2018 and 2022.

The "record medal" goes to Noé Roth. The aerials crack from Zug also took silver in Livigno. It was the first Olympic aerials medal for Switzerland in 20 years. Evelyne Leu had become Olympic champion in Turin in 2006. Eight years earlier, Colette Brand, Noé Roth's mother, had won bronze in Nagano. There has only been one Swiss medal at Olympic level in the men's event: 1994 in Lillehammer by Olympic champion Andreas "Sonny" Schönbächler. Roth was only 1.02 points behind the Chinese Olympic champion Wang Xindi in the super final of the top 6.

The Swiss women's curlers also have a medal for sure. They will play for Olympic gold on Sunday for the first time since 2006. The quartet led by skip Silvana Tirinzoni beat the USA 7:4 in the semi-final in Cortina d'Ampezzo and took revenge for their defeat the day before in the round robin.

With 17 medals now secured, Switzerland has won more medals than ever before. The previous record was 15 medals (1988, 2018 and 2022), although only around half of the 2026 medal haul was awarded in Calgary in 1988. The record of seven gold medals (2014 and 2022) is still one win away. It is quite possible that the Swiss tally will be polished up even further on the final days. Precious metal is up for grabs in ski cross or in the team competitions in aerials and ski touring.

