The 17-year-old Indian archer Sheetal Devi wins the bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. The athlete, who was born without arms, thrilled sports fans all over the world with her performance.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 17-year-old Indian archer Sheetal Devi has won the bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that Devi is one of the world's best athletes in her sport, despite being born without arms.

With her exceptional talent and tireless dedication, she has redefined the boundaries of what is possible and set an inspiring example of willpower and perseverance. Show more

Archery is probably one of the oldest sports in the world. Skill with a bow and arrow has always been associated with one thing in particular: the hands.

The Indian parathlete Sheetal Devi, of all people, lacks these. She was born without arms. But that didn't stop the 17-year-old from winning the bronze medal in archery at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Comments on social media: "A beacon of inspiration for the whole world"

Devi uses her feet for her precise shots. She uses her right foot to place the arrows and draw the bow, while her left foot provides stability on the ground. A device she controls on her shoulder then releases the arrow from the string.

The 17-year-old thrills sports fans around the world with her performance. Devi is showered with praise online after winning the bronze medal. "A beacon of inspiration for India and the whole world," is the headline of a video on "X".

Other users join in, calling Devi "fascinating", "impressive" and "a great role model for all people in the world". One user describes the Indian woman as "poetry in motion".

Videos from the department