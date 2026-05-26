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French Open 17-year-old Frenchman makes history in generational duel

SDA

26.5.2026 - 17:14

17-year-old Frenchman Moïse Kouamé delights the home crowd at his French Open debut. (symbolic picture)
17-year-old Frenchman Moïse Kouamé delights the home crowd at his French Open debut. (symbolic picture)
Keystone

17-year-old Frenchman Moïse Kouamé makes tennis history at the French Open in the battle of the generations against Marin Cilic.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 17:14

Frenetically cheered on by the home crowd, Kouamé beat the 20-year-old Croatian Marin Cilic 7:6 (7:4), 6:2, 6:1.

Kouamé, who only celebrated his 17th birthday in mid-March and is coached by French ex-professional Richard Gasquet, dominated former US Open champion Cilic in sets 2 and 3. He is the youngest player in the professional era to defeat a Grand Slam winner in the men's singles at the French Open. No player younger than him has won a main round match in the men's singles at Roland Garros since 1991.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and last year's American winner Coco Gauff got through the starting round without any problems. Sabalenka only dropped six games against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro from Spain, Gauff two fewer against her compatriot Taylor Townsend.

By contrast, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year is already over for number 6 seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian lost 2:6, 6:1, 1:6, 6:1, 4:6 to the Australian Adam Walton, who was awarded a wild card, on the unloved red clay.

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