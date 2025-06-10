Summer McIntosh has broken into new spheres in the 200 m medley Keystone

18-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh has set another world record at the national world championships in Victoria, British Columbia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The three-time Olympic champion from Paris improved the ten-year-old record of Hungary's Katinka Hosszu by 42 hundredths to 2:05:70 minutes in the 200 m medley. On Saturday she had set a fabulous world record in the 400 m crawl.

"There's no room for mistakes (in the 200m medley) and it's a sprint competition for me in a way. So I'm very happy about that. It gives me a lot of confidence ahead of Singapore," said McIntosh about her latest coup. The World Championships in the 50 m pool begin in Singapore at the end of July.