João Fonseca is regarded as the next tennis superstar. The 18-year-old is already impressing at the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are also amazed.

The highly talented tennis teenager João Fonseca has also deeply impressed Boris Becker with his outstanding Grand Slam debut. "In England they would say: A star is born," said the Eurosport expert: "There was so much advance praise, it can be dangerous. But Fonseca has convinced us all."

The 18-year-old Brazilian defeated the ninth seeded Russian Andrei Rublev 7:6 (7:1), 6:3, 7:6 (7:5) in the first round of the Australian Open and enchanted the tennis scene. John McEnroe said: "He's physically strong as an ox and mentally ready," said the US American, adding: "For me, he's the next Carlos Alcaraz." A year ago, Fonseca was ranked number 652 in the tennis world, now even the current top stars are raving about him.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are also amazed

"I just love the way he plays the important points," said the Serbian record Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic: "I'm a fan of his game." Spain's tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz said of the upstart: "We will soon be adding João Fonseca's name to the list of the best players in the world."

"João Fonseca has literally become an overnight sensation," wrote the Australian Open in posts on the X platform: "This kid is special."

Above all, Fonseca is ambitious. "Of course my expectations are higher now. I want more and more. I think that's the mentality of a champion," said the world number 12, in whom tennis experts see a potential superstar and Grand Slam winner.

Forehand is Fonseca's greatest trump card

His greatest strength is already absolutely world class: his forehand. At 181 kilometers per hour, the Rio de Janeiro-born athlete played the fastest forehand winner in the men's first round. "From an 18-year-old playing in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time - well then, have fun!" was Becker's reaction to this statistic.

Joao Fonseca clocking a *181 KM/H* forehand winner, the fastest of the Australian Open. 🚀



— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 14, 2025

As Fonseca distributes his forehand shots precisely across the entire court and takes the balls very early on the rise, he is already extremely dominant on the court. "That's what makes him so strong, because as a return player you don't have time to hit the ball back," explained six-time Grand Slam tournament winner Becker.

Federer as an idol and inspiration

Alongside compatriot Gustavo Kuerten, the youngster admires Federer: "My idol has always been Roger. I grew up watching Roger. I think everyone naturally wanted to play like him. I even tried the one-handed backhand when I was younger. I tried it for about a week. Then I had something in my elbow, then I forgot about it and decided I was going to play two-handed again," Fonseca revealed and confessed: "He inspires me." His biggest dream? "I want to win Wimbledon."

João Fonseca tried to hit one handed backhands to emulate his idol Federer. It lasted one week 😅
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 14, 2025

Fonseca, who successfully fought his way through qualifying in Melbourne, will face Lorenzo Sonego in the second round on Thursday. The Italian eliminated Stan Wawrinka in the starting round.