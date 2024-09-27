The Swiss junior Muriel Furrer has died after her crash. imago

The cycling world mourns the loss of Muriel Furrer. The Swiss junior cyclist succumbs to her injuries the day after her serious crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich.

Jan Arnet

"It is with great sadness that the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Local Organizing Committee of the UCI Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships Zurich 2024 received the tragic news today of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer," the organizers of the World Cycling Championships announced on Friday afternoon.

"In Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community has lost an athlete who still had her future ahead of her," it continued. The 18-year-old rider crashed on Thursday during the road race in the junior category and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. She was taken to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition. She died today, Friday, at Zurich University Hospital.

"Our hearts are broken, we are at a loss for words," writes Swiss Cycling in an initial reaction.

Our hearts are broken, we have no words



It is with a heavy heart and infinite sadness that we have to say goodbye to Muriel Furrer today. We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness. pic.twitter.com/tFy9nAb1BS — Swiss Cycling (@swisscycling) September 27, 2024

It is still unclear how the accident could have happened. Investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing, it was reported on Friday morning.

Was Furrer discovered far too late?

As reported by "Blick" and "Telezüri", Furrer lay undiscovered in the forest next to the race track for a long time after her crash. The latest information would suggest that the race continued in the pouring rain while Furrer was probably lying badly injured in the undergrowth. Passing vehicles are said not to have seen her immediately.

The suspected scene of Muriel Furrer's accident on the descent down to Küsnacht. Keystone

During the U19 race, nobody apparently noticed the serious crash. According to media reports, no rescue operation was observed and the rescue helicopter only landed in Küsnacht around an hour after the end of the race.

The wooded area where the crash occurred is located near Küsnacht, just a few minutes from Furrer's home in Egg. The accident site was said to be steep and dangerous. It was also raining heavily and the roads were completely wet.

Better protection for U23 races

Despite the drama surrounding Furrer, the World Cycling Championships continued. "The continuation will take place after consultation with and in the interests of the family," wrote the organizers on Friday morning.

The course will be ridden again by the U23 men. A left-hand bend in the forest has been better secured with mats and warning banners. However, it remains unclear whether this is the site of the accident in the Furrer drama.

Videos from the department