The 18-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has reached new heights this year. She is aiming for five gold medals at the World Championships in Singapore and has already won two.

Five titles in an individual discipline at the same World Championships has only been achieved by the legendary Michael Phelps in Melbourne in 2007. Katie Ledecky is the women's number one in this regard with four gold medals in Kazan in 2015. McIntosh can therefore make history in Singapore and is on course to do so: she has already triumphed in the 400 m crawl (against Ledecky/3rd) and 200 m medley.

Last year in Paris, the then 17-year-old McIntosh won three gold medals and one silver in individual events at her second Olympic Games. But what she showed at the national trials in Victoria in June was yet another dimension. Within five days, she swam world records in the 400 m crawl and the 200 and 400 m medley. This made her the first swimmer since Michael Phelps at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the first woman since Inge de Bruijn in Sydney in 2000 to set three individual world records at the same competition.

As if that wasn't enough, McIntosh came within 45 hundredths of the 16-year-old world record in the 200 m dolphin with a time of 2:02.26 minutes, set by the Chinese swimmer Liu Zige, who was not beyond all doubt and set this time in a full-body suit. In the 800m, McIntosh swam 8:05.07 minutes, just 85 hundredths off the world record set by Ledecky in May. Apart from the two of them, no other woman has ever stayed under the 8:10 minute mark on this distance.

Never satisfied

"None of this is even close to normal," McIntosh's legendary French coach Fred Vergnoux told the Toronto Star newspaper. The two have only been working together since this year, which is why McIntosh moved from Sarasata/Florida, where she trained under Brent Arckey, to Antibes in the south of France. "He took me to the next level in the crawl," McIntosh said of Vergnoux at a virtual press conference before the World Championships.

Despite her fantastic performances at the trials, McIntosh still saw room for improvement after every race. It is precisely this mentality that characterizes her, she is never satisfied. If she seems a little robotic during the competitions, she is a relaxed person next to them. "It's important not to be too tense, but to move forward step by step and realize that it's a sport that you should enjoy," McIntosh said. "A happy swimmer is a fast swimmer. As cliché as that sounds, it's really true."

Mother also an Olympic swimmer

Summer McIntosh was born with talent, so to speak, as her mother Jill was also an Olympic swimmer. She is also extremely resilient, a former coach of hers died and her father fell seriously ill. In any case, Vergnoux believes that McIntosh has by no means reached her limit: "There are no limits in her mind." The 18-year-old added: "Finding out where my maximum potential lies is all the fun of it."

In the field of athletics, McIntosh worked with Vern Gambetta, another legend. He had Michael Jordan under his wing, among others, so he knows exactly what makes exceptional athletes. Gambetta said of McIntosh: "She has that certain something, I think she gets the best out of every single session." He has never worked with an athlete who is so in tune with her body.

Soon with Phelps' long-time coach

In the fall, McIntosh will join Michael Phelps' long-time coach, Bob Bowman. After all, like Phelps, she wants to win five gold medals in an individual discipline at the 2008 Olympic Games. Even the American's 13 Olympic victories on an individual course do not seem to be an impossibility for sei, provided she keeps her attitude and stays healthy.

However, that is a long way off. First of all, McIntosh wants to continue to shine in Singapore. She will be competing in the 200 m dolphin, 800 m crawl and 400 m medley. In the 800 m crawl on Saturday, she will once again face off against Katie Ledecky, who is (still) the most successful female swimmer in the world. It is likely to be McIntosh's biggest challenge in the city-state in South-East Asia. She is really looking forward to it.

