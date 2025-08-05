  1. Residential Customers
Reaches the semi-finals in Montreal 18-year-old Victoria Mboko continues to amaze

SDA

5.8.2025 - 07:26

Beaming after reaching the semi-finals at her home tournament in Montreal: Victoria Mboko
Keystone

Young star Victoria Mboko continues to fly high at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Keystone-SDA

05.08.2025, 07:26

05.08.2025, 07:42

The 18-year-old Canadian beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 51) 6:4, 6:2 and sensationally advanced to the semi-finals. The local heroine, who started the year at number 336, will thus break into the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time. In the previous round, she had eliminated the tournament favorite Coco Gauff with a two-set victory.

In the semi-finals, Mboko will face the number 9 seed from Kazakhstan, Yelena Rybakina. The 2022 Wimbledon winner had an easy game in her quarter-final against Marta Kostjuk until the score was 6:1, 2:1 before the visibly weakened Ukrainian gave up.

