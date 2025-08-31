Damian Ott (left) looks after the injured Fabian Stucki. KEYSTONE

Several wrestlers are injured at the Swiss Wrestling Festival on Sunday. An 18-year-old from Valais is particularly badly affected. He is cared for behind a screen and then carried off the course.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second day of competition is underway at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis GL.

On Sunday, the festival is overshadowed by several injuries. Show more

On Sunday morning, several wrestlers were injured at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. First it was Fabian Stucki, who had to retire injured in the 5th round against Damian Ott. The Bernese had to be stretchered off the course and was unable to continue.

A little later, Samir Leuppi is also hit. The Zurich native loses to Michael Ledermann in fifth place and writhes on the ground. His opponent immediately summons the medical staff. Leuppi is treated, Ledermann does not leave his side. In the end, the man from Zurich leaves the court to the applause of the audience.

At the same time, the Valais wrestler Anthony Fontaine is receiving medical treatment for a long time. He appears to have suffered a serious injury - the court is shielded from the spectators for around ten minutes while the 18-year-old is tended to by the medical staff.

In the end, Fontaine has to be carefully removed with a medical neck brace.