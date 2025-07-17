Cycling was his passion: 19-year-old Samuele Privitera dies after a crash. Instagram/hbaxeon

Samuele Privitera loved cycling. But the 19-year-old Italian paid for his passion with his life.

DPA dpa

Cyclist Samuele Privitera has died in a fatal accident during a junior race in northern Italy. The 19-year-old crashed on the first stage of the 61st Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc on Wednesday and later died in hospital. This was announced by race team owner Axel Merckx, son of Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to break the news that no one in our community ever wanted to hear," it said on the Hagens Berman Jayco racing team's website. Privitera was irreplaceable, "losing him is indescribably devastating. Rest in peace, Samuele. You will always be part of this team," Merckx continued.

According to Italian media reports, the teenager crashed on a descent around 35 kilometers before the finish in Aosta, presumably on an uneven road. At a speed of almost 70 km/h, Privitera is said to have lost his helmet and crashed into a barrier.

The cycling scene in Switzerland also recently suffered a tragic loss. In September 2024, 18-year-old junior rider Muriel Furrer died after a crash at the junior world championship race in Zurich. Gino Mäder died in June 2023.

Quick help, but no chance

According to the organizers, Privitera was immediately resuscitated on site by the staff of the ambulance following the race and then transported to Parini Hospital in Aosta, where he then died. According to the media, he suffered serious head injuries and cardiac arrest. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the authorities.

Following the accident, the organizers cancelled the second stage planned for today, Thursday. The race in north-western Italy is due to continue on Friday. A minute's silence is planned beforehand; the first section of the stage will be neutralized in memory of Privitera. There will also be no official ceremonies. The teams can also decide whether they want to continue or end the race early.

Privitera from junior Tour team

The cycling world reacted with shock. Superstar Tadej Pogacar wrote on Instagram: "Rest in peace." Former Tour winner Bradley Wiggins from Great Britain wrote: "RIP". Other teams also expressed their condolences.

The cycling world federation UCI also sent its condolences. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and everyone who supported him. Samuele's loss is felt throughout the cycling community."

Hagens Berman Jayco is the junior team of Jayco Alula, a World Tour team that is currently also competing in the Tour de France.