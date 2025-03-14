Young show jumping rider Madlen Boy has died in a training accident. dpa

German equestrian sport is mourning the loss of a talented young show jumper. The 19-year-old dies in a training accident.

DPA dpa

The 19-year-old German junior show jumper Madlen Boy has died in a training accident. The long-time youth squad rider of the Hanover Equestrian Sports Association died on March 6. The association confirmed this to the German Press Agency, citing the family. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported.

The young horsewoman succumbed to her serious injuries despite immediate first aid measures taken by her colleagues and an emergency medical team on site. This was announced by the equestrian sports association in a post on the Instagram platform.

"Very cheerful, helpful and engaging person"

"We all still can't believe the news of Madlen's death. She was not only a particularly talented rider, but also a very cheerful, helpful and engaging person - simply a real ray of sunshine who always made everyone laugh," said Katharina Gausmann. The Chairwoman of the Jumping Discipline Committee at PSV Hannover had been looking after Boy for several years.

Her former coach Jörg Münzner also commented: "Madlen was such a wonderful and impressive young lady. Good-humored, cheerful, warm, compassionate, but also serious, focused, determined, self-critical and able to take criticism, while always defending her opinion in an endearing way."