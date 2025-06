Michael Moser was unbeatable at the Oberaargau Wrestling Festival. Keystone

Michael Moser celebrates his second wreath victory at the Oberaargau Wrestling Festival in Inkwil after Emmental 2024.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old from Emmental defeated Bernhard Kämpf in the final round, against whom he had already prevailed in the fourth round, after 5:50 minutes with an inner hook.

Moser had already attracted attention at the Seeland event with victories over Adrian Walther and Fabian Staudenmann. Remo Käser and Lars Zaugg shared 2nd place with five wins and one defeat each.

