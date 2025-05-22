Intermediate rankings after three rounds

What a crazy morning of wrestling! While at the St.Gallen Cantonal (Samuel Giger, Samir Leuppi) and the Lucerne Cantonal (Pirmin Reichmuth) the expected wrestlers are in the lead, the world of wrestling is upside down at the Seeland Cantonal.

Michael Moser's potential has long been known. But few people expected him to put Fabian Staudenmann and then Adrian Walther on his back. As a result, the 19-year-old is leading the top line-up at half-time.

But now it's time for a break. It continues at 1 pm. See you then.

Lucerne Cantonal Championships

1a: Pirmin Reichmuth (30.00)

1b: Marco Heiniger (30.00)

2: Marc Lustenberger (29.50)

...

5b: Joel Wicki (28.50)

5f: Sven Schurtenberger (28.50)

10ag: Marcel Bieri (27.25)

St.Gallen Cantonal

1a: Samir Leuppi (29.50)

1b: Samuel Giger (29.50)

...

3d: Patrick Gobeli (28.75)

Seeland

1: Michael Moser (29.75)

...

2f: Matthias Aeschbacher (28.75)

4g: Adrian Walther (28.25)

4i: Fabian Staudenmann (28.25)