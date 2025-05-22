Three major wrestling festivals are on the program: the Lucerne and St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships. The wreath festivals now in the ticker.
Intermediate rankings after three rounds
Lunch break - Reichmuth and Giger in the lead, Walther and Staudenmann tied back
What a crazy morning of wrestling! While at the St.Gallen Cantonal (Samuel Giger, Samir Leuppi) and the Lucerne Cantonal (Pirmin Reichmuth) the expected wrestlers are in the lead, the world of wrestling is upside down at the Seeland Cantonal.
Michael Moser's potential has long been known. But few people expected him to put Fabian Staudenmann and then Adrian Walther on his back. As a result, the 19-year-old is leading the top line-up at half-time.
But now it's time for a break. It continues at 1 pm. See you then.
Lucerne Cantonal Championships
1a: Pirmin Reichmuth (30.00)
1b: Marco Heiniger (30.00)
2: Marc Lustenberger (29.50)
5b: Joel Wicki (28.50)
5f: Sven Schurtenberger (28.50)
10ag: Marcel Bieri (27.25)
St.Gallen Cantonal
1a: Samir Leuppi (29.50)
1b: Samuel Giger (29.50)
3d: Patrick Gobeli (28.75)
Seeland
1: Michael Moser (29.75)
2f: Matthias Aeschbacher (28.75)
4g: Adrian Walther (28.25)
4i: Fabian Staudenmann (28.25)
St.Gallen Cantonal Championships
Giger on course at half-time
Samuel Giger takes his third win in Unterwasser and is in the lead at the lunch break. He scores 9.75 against Jeremy Vollenweider.
Seeland
Staudenmann reacts - Moser defeats Walther
Fabian Staudenmann takes his second win after losing to Michael Moser. After 50 seconds, he manages a flat throw against Silvan Trittibach.
After the sensational victory against Staudenmann, Michael Moser is given Adrian Walther by the division. But Moser is not impressed by Walther either. Although the 19-year-old is close to defeat at times - he frees himself from an awkward situation on the ground with great strength - he makes it clear: hide? No way! After Staudenmann, Moser also buries Walther in the sawdust.
Lucerne Cantonal Championships
Next lightning victory for Reichmuth
Sven Schurtenberger and Lukas Bissig face off. After two victories, both have an 8.75 written on their score sheet.
Meanwhile, Marcel Bieri suffers a setback. The Swiss athlete loses against Marco Heiniger. Joel Wicki achieves his second victory against Lukas von Euw.
Pirmin Reichmuth remains flawless. The Zug native defeats Samuel Schwyzer after just a few seconds and scores a 10.
Top pairings
Division sets Staudenmann conqueror Moser against Walther
The division for the 3rd round of the Lucerne Cantonal Championships has been made. Sven Schurtenberger meets Lukas Bissig. Marcel Bieri takes on Marco Heiniger. Joel Wicki has to face Lukas von Euw and Pirmin Reichmuth has to deal with Samuel Schwyzer.
Fabian Staudenmann can return to winning ways against Silvan Trittibach in Seeland. Michael Moser gets the chance to push the next heavyweight into the sawdust with Adrian Walther. The last two duels between them ended in a defeat.
In Unterwasser, Samuel Giger will face Jeremy Vollenweider at the St.Gallen Cantonal Championships. Giger is on course so far.
St.Gallen Cantonal Championships
Giger with a working victory
Samuel Giger's working time in 1st gear lasts just five seconds. Lars Rotach then makes things more difficult for the Thurgau native. Giger is on the attack, but Rotach doesn't hold back either and dangerously counters the top swinger halfway through the round. But Giger turns away. A little later, he once again unpacks his showpiece swing, the Kurz, and catches Rotach after 4:30 minutes. No flat throw, hence the score of 9.75.
-
Seeland
Moser gives Staudenmann a leg up - Walther wins in the follow-through
Michael Moser's potential is well known. Nevertheless, the starting position against Fabian Staudenmann is clear: he is the underdog. But that doesn't seem to impress the 19-year-old. After a few attempts by Staudenmann to attack, Moser takes the reins and throws the king contender flat on his back.
While Staudenmann suffers a setback, Adrian Walther remains on the winning track. The two-meter man floors François Barras after just under 2:30 minutes. Walther unleashes a powerful short over the left and buries Barras in the sawdust as he follows up
Lucerne Cantonal Championships
Reichmuth still on course - Wicki with first victory
Sven Schurtenberger shakes out his knee only briefly during the gait. From the outside, everything seems to be going well for the returnee. He also wins his second round. He puts Roman Bucher on his shoulder blades in the follow-through.
Marcel Bieri tenets Kilian Bühler with a wonderful move.
Pirmin Reichmuth gets off to a flying start, moves to the left side and wins flat. His opponent Elias Lüscher is on his back after just five seconds.
Joel Wicki also gets going straight away in his 2nd gear. The wrestling king tries the inside hook against Lukas Heinzer. With his third move, Wicki definitely catches his opponent and, like Bieri and Reichmuth, gets a 10.
Pairings
No Swiss duels in 2nd gear
The division lets Samuel Giger loose on Lars Rotach in Unterwasser. In Detligen, Adrian Walther takes on François Barras. Fabian Staudenmann has to deal with the young, wild Michael Moser.
In central Switzerland, King Joel Wicki has to face Lukas Heinzer after losing to Marcel Bieri. Pirmin Reichmuth clashes with cantonal festival fighter Elias Lüscher.
Seeland
Walther and Staudenmann with a challenge
Adrian Walther wants to know today. He bodys Curdin Orlik in a follow-up press - effortlessly from the outside.
Fabian Staudenmann has to do a little more work. The Bernese rips, makes and does right from the start. Lario Kramer withstands the constant pressure until there are still 2:30 minutes left on the clock. Staudenmann screws him into the sawdust and - like Walther - scores a 9.75.
-
St.Gallen Cantonal Championships
Giger sets an exclamation mark!
Samuel Giger makes short work of his opponent. The man from Thurgau throws defending champion Marco Good onto his back in the first move. After five seconds, he wipes the sawdust off his opponent's shoulders. Maximum score for Giger.
-
Lucerne Cantonal Championships
Returning Schurtenberger: "I'm not sparing my knee and I'm going all out"
Sven Schurtenberger is back on the wrestling field - and how. Nine months after tearing his cruciate ligament at the jubilee wrestling festival in Appenzell, the Lucerne native presses Christian Schuler flat on his back in his first round. On "Tele1", Schurtenberger states that he is very nervous about his comeback. However, the 34-year-old refrains from taking it easy: "I'm not going easy on my knee and am going all out." His tactics paid off in the first round.
-
Lucerne Cantonal Championships
Reichmuth and Schurtenberger start with a flat throw - Wicki again without a recipe against Bieri
Pirmin Reichmuth ten throws Joel Ambühl. The Zug native catches the Lucerne native with a short move and throws him flat on his back. A perfect start for Reichmuth.
One fight later, Christian Schuler and Sven Schurtenberger face each other. The gait of the two veterans is first a feeling out. Shortly before the halfway point, the two begin to pull. One grab later, Schurtenberger attacks and heaves Schuler into the sawdust. Maximum score.
Joel Wicki again fails to find a recipe against Marcel Bieri. After three defeats in a row, Wicki can't manage more than one submission against the man from Endlibach. Wicki is more active. After 4 minutes, the wrestling king launches a powerful attack, but Bieri defends even more strongly and skillfully spins out. In the end, the move is not spectacular enough to be awarded a 9. So both receive an 8.75.
Comeback after cruciate ligament rupture
Sven Schurtenberger is back
The Swiss champion is back in the sawdust in Root after a nine-month absence. Schurtenberger tore his cruciate ligament at the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival. He will soon be teaming up with Christian Schuler in the 1st round.
-
Soon it starts
Good morning
Hello, dear wrestling fans. It will start soon. At the Lucerne Cantonal Wrestling Championships, the men will start wrestling together at 7.30 am. The St.Gallen Cantonal Championships and the Seeland Championships start at 8 am. You can study the top pairings (further down in the ticker) in peace and quiet until things get underway.
Top pairings St.Galler Kantonales
Giger has to play against the defending champion
Two St.Gallen heavyweights are missing from the SG Cantonal in Unterwasser. Damian Ott suffered a minor knee injury at the Thurgau Cantonal at the beginning of May and will miss the St.Gallen Cantonal after the Zurich Cantonal. Werner Schlegel is still injured. Samuel Giger from Thurgau is therefore considered the big favorite to win the festival on Sunday. Giger will be up against last year's winner Marco Good in the first round.
Top pairings St.Galler Kantonales
- Marco Good - Samuel Giger
- Marcel Räbsamen - Patrick Gobeli
- Christian Bernold - Samir Leuppi
- Pascal Heierli - Martin Roth
- Michael Bernold - Shane Dändliker
- Fabian Bärtsch - Christian Biäsch
- Lars Rotach - Reto Koch
- Pirmin Gmür - Jeremy Vollenweider
- Andy Signer - Roman Wittenwiler
- Florian Riget - Andrin Poltera
Top pairings Lucerne Cantonal
Division lets Bieri loose on King Wicki
The Lucerne Cantonal Championships in Root will feature some top-class competitors. It goes without saying that wrestling king Joel Wicki will be in the thick of the action, while Marcel Bieri and Pirmin Reichmuth from Zug will also be taking part.
Top pairings Lucerne Cantonal Championships
- Joel Wicki - Marcel Bieri
- Joel Ambühl - Pirmin Reichmuth
- Sven Schurtenberger - Christian Schuler
- Roger Bürli - Jonas Burch
- Samuel Schwyzer - Marco Reichmuth
- Marco Fankhauser - Lukas Bissig
- Roman Zurfluh - Noe Van Messel
- Urs Doppmann - Marc Gottofrey
Hiltbrunner suffers shoulder ligament
Wrestling sensation sets start of season for July
Fabio Hiltbrunner won the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell - a great end to the 2025 season. He will have to wait until the start of the federal season due to a shoulder injury.
"I can hardly wait to finally get back into the sawdust at the Emmental Wrestling Festival on July 6 at the latest," the 19-year-old writes on Instagram. Hiltbrunner speaks of a conscious decision to postpone the start of the season. He didn't want to rush into anything.
Top pairings Seeland
Seeland wrestling festival with top line-up
The Bernese will be the fifth and last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season next Sunday. blue Sport will be ticking the festival live on 25 May.
The top pairings from the Seeland
- Fabian Staudenmann - Lario Kramer
- Florian Gnägi - Romain Collaud
- Adrian Walther - Curdin Orlik
- Matthias Aeschbacher - Remo Käser
- Philipp Roth - Patrick Schenk
- Michael Ledermann - Kilian von Weissenfluh
- Severin Schwander - Dominik Gasser
- Michael Moser - Ivan Thöni
- Dominik Roth - Simon Graf
- Etienne Burger - Leo Siegenthaler
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Schwing ticker. There are three big festivals coming up on May 25. In Detligen, the Bernese will be the last sub-federation to start the wreath festival season. The St.Gallen Cantonal Festival will take place in north-eastern Switzerland and the Lucerne Cantonal Festival is on the program in central Switzerland.