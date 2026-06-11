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Tennis 20 Percent More Prize Money at Wimbledon

SDA

11.6.2026 - 14:16

A windfall for tennis pros: This year at Wimbledon, they will receive a total of around 68.5 million Swiss francs in prize money
A windfall for tennis pros: This year at Wimbledon, they will receive a total of around 68.5 million Swiss francs in prize money
Keystone

This year’s Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon will feature a total of 64.2 million pounds (around 68.5 million Swiss francs) in prize money.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2026, 14:16

That is 20 percent more than in 2025, the largest increase in the history of the grass-court spectacle.

The prize money for first-round losers has increased even more significantly (+21 percent). They will now receive the equivalent of around 85,000 Swiss francs. The two winners will each take home a good 3.8 million Swiss francs.

The tournament in southwest London begins on June 29 and ends on July 12.

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