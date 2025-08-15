Swiss handball goalie Nikola Portner will not be allowed to play competitive matches again until December 10, 2025 Keystone

There is now clarity in the doping file surrounding Nikola Portner: the Swiss national handball goalie will be suspended for 21 months, but will be eligible to play again in mid-December.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Portner was acquitted of doping almost 14 months ago, the German National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The matter has now been settled.

As was announced on Friday, Portner, NADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the German Handball League (HBL) have reached an agreement to settle the dispute, resulting in a 21-month ban for the goalkeeper of Champions League winners SC Magdeburg. This will begin retroactively from March 10, 2024.

On that day, traces of methamphetamines, also known as crystal meth, were detected in Portner. As a result, the Swiss national team goalkeeper was suspended. After weeks of proceedings, the German handball league lifted the suspension in June 2024. In response, the national doping agency lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but Portner was allowed to play until the final decision was made.

"The parties agree that there is no evidence that the anti-doping rule violation was committed intentionally," wrote WADA in the statement on Friday. The dispute settlement agreement states that Portner will be allowed to take part in team training sessions again two months before the ban expires. Compulsory match appearances are possible again from December 10, 2025.