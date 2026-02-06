How SRF reports from the Olympics 220 hours live on TV - with these familiar faces and voices

Commentator Stefan Hofmänner and expert Beat Feuz will lead through the men's ski races together. KEYSTONE

SRF will be broadcasting live on all 16 days of the Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina - over 220 hours in total. Numerous well-known experts such as former Swiss Olympic champions Beat Feuz, Dario Cologna and Gian Simmen will also be present.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Winter Olympics begin today in Milan/Cortina.

SRF will be reporting live during all 16 days of the Olympics, with a total of over 220 hours of live television coverage.

blue News has a comprehensive list of who is commentating on which sports and who is supporting as an expert. Show more

How does SRF broadcast on TV during the Olympic Games?

Every day on all 16 Olympic days, from early in the morning until late at night. According to SRF, viewers will be able to watch at least 12 hours of live coverage every day on SRF zwei. Generally, broadcasts will take place between 08:55 and 23:55, but this may vary slightly depending on the competition program. In total, there will be around 220 hours of live television coverage from Milano Cortina. Decisions with Swiss participation will be part of the live TV coverage whenever possible.

Which commentators and experts will be on TV?

SRF has divided up the commentators and experts as follows:

Opening ceremony on Friday, February 6: Reto Müller

Closing ceremony from Sunday, February 22: Stefan Hofmänner

Ice hockey men

Commentator: Reto Müller

Expert: Philippe Furrer (101 international matches, took part in the 2018 Olympics)

Former field hockey international Philippe Furrer will be a pundit at the Olympics. KEYSTONE

Ice hockey women

Commentator: Christoph Sterchi

Alpine skiing men

Commentator: Stefan Hofmänner

Expert: Beat Feuz (2022 Olympic gold medallist in the downhill)

Alpine skiing women

Commentator: Marco Felder

Expert: Tina Weirather (2018 Olympic bronze medal in super-G)

Speed skating

Commentator: Adrian Arnet

Expert: Oliver Grob (speed skater)

Short track

Commentator: Claudia Moor

Expert: Dietrich Varaklis (short track athlete)

Figure Skating

Commentator: Claudia Moor

Expert: Sarah van Berkel (European Figure Skating Champion 2011, then as Sarah Meier)

Moguls

Commentator: Jeroen Heijers

Expert: Nicole Gafner-Bumann (former Moguls freeskier)

Aerials

Commentator: Silvan Schweizer

Expert: Renato Ulrich (former aerials freeskier)

Snowboard Freestyle

Commentator: Dani Kern

Expert: Gian Simmen (1998 Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe)

Ski Freestyle

Commentator: Reto Held

Expert: Elias Ambühl (freestyle skier big air and slopestyle)

Snowboard Alpine

Commentator: Reto Held

Expert: Nevin Galmarini (2018 Olympic champion in parallel giant slalom)

Snowboardcross

Commentator: Silvan Schweizer

Ski cross

Commentator: Dani Kern

Expert: Sanna Lüdi (former ski cross racer)

Sanna Lüdi will report as a ski cross expert for SRF. KEYSTONE

Ski mountaineering

Commentator: Stefan Hofmänner

Expert: André Müller (ski mountaineering coach)

Curling

Commentator: Calvin Stettler

Expert: Carmen Müller-Schäfer (curler)

Bobsleigh, skeleton, luge

Commentator: Claude Jaggi

Expert: Christian Reich (former bobsledder)

Biathlon

Commentator: Manuel Köng

Expert: Matthias Simmen (former biathlete)

Ski jumping men

Commentator: Beat Sprecher

Expert: Marco Grigoli (former ski jumper)

Ski jumping women

Commentator: Beat Sprecher

Expert: Sabrina Windmüller (former ski jumper)

Cross-country skiing and Nordic combined

Commentator: Patrick Schmid

Expert: Dario Cologna (four-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion)

Patrick Schmid and Dario Cologna will lead through the Nordic combined and cross-country skiing competitions together. KEYSTONE

Note from SRF: Not all sports will be commentated on location.

What programs are there in addition to live sports?

Olympiaflash will be broadcast regularly and will keep the audience up to date with the latest news.

SRF also has a studio in the "Nations Village" in Cortina. There, Annette Fetscherin and Sascha Ruefer take it in turns to guide the audience through the program and welcome medal winners and other guests.

