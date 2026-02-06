How SRF reports from the Olympics 220 hours live on TV - with these familiar faces and voices
SRF will be broadcasting live on all 16 days of the Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina - over 220 hours in total. Numerous well-known experts such as former Swiss Olympic champions Beat Feuz, Dario Cologna and Gian Simmen will also be present.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The Winter Olympics begin today in Milan/Cortina.
- SRF will be reporting live during all 16 days of the Olympics, with a total of over 220 hours of live television coverage.
- blue News has a comprehensive list of who is commentating on which sports and who is supporting as an expert.
How does SRF broadcast on TV during the Olympic Games?
Every day on all 16 Olympic days, from early in the morning until late at night. According to SRF, viewers will be able to watch at least 12 hours of live coverage every day on SRF zwei. Generally, broadcasts will take place between 08:55 and 23:55, but this may vary slightly depending on the competition program. In total, there will be around 220 hours of live television coverage from Milano Cortina. Decisions with Swiss participation will be part of the live TV coverage whenever possible.
Which commentators and experts will be on TV?
SRF has divided up the commentators and experts as follows:
Opening ceremony on Friday, February 6: Reto Müller
Closing ceremony from Sunday, February 22: Stefan Hofmänner
Ice hockey men
Commentator: Reto Müller
Expert: Philippe Furrer (101 international matches, took part in the 2018 Olympics)
Ice hockey women
Commentator: Christoph Sterchi
Alpine skiing men
Commentator: Stefan Hofmänner
Expert: Beat Feuz (2022 Olympic gold medallist in the downhill)
Alpine skiing women
Commentator: Marco Felder
Expert: Tina Weirather (2018 Olympic bronze medal in super-G)
Speed skating
Commentator: Adrian Arnet
Expert: Oliver Grob (speed skater)
Short track
Commentator: Claudia Moor
Expert: Dietrich Varaklis (short track athlete)
Figure Skating
Commentator: Claudia Moor
Expert: Sarah van Berkel (European Figure Skating Champion 2011, then as Sarah Meier)
Moguls
Commentator: Jeroen Heijers
Expert: Nicole Gafner-Bumann (former Moguls freeskier)
Aerials
Commentator: Silvan Schweizer
Expert: Renato Ulrich (former aerials freeskier)
Snowboard Freestyle
Commentator: Dani Kern
Expert: Gian Simmen (1998 Olympic gold medalist in the halfpipe)
Ski Freestyle
Commentator: Reto Held
Expert: Elias Ambühl (freestyle skier big air and slopestyle)
Snowboard Alpine
Commentator: Reto Held
Expert: Nevin Galmarini (2018 Olympic champion in parallel giant slalom)
Snowboardcross
Commentator: Silvan Schweizer
Ski cross
Commentator: Dani Kern
Expert: Sanna Lüdi (former ski cross racer)
Ski mountaineering
Commentator: Stefan Hofmänner
Expert: André Müller (ski mountaineering coach)
Curling
Commentator: Calvin Stettler
Expert: Carmen Müller-Schäfer (curler)
Bobsleigh, skeleton, luge
Commentator: Claude Jaggi
Expert: Christian Reich (former bobsledder)
Biathlon
Commentator: Manuel Köng
Expert: Matthias Simmen (former biathlete)
Ski jumping men
Commentator: Beat Sprecher
Expert: Marco Grigoli (former ski jumper)
Ski jumping women
Commentator: Beat Sprecher
Expert: Sabrina Windmüller (former ski jumper)
Cross-country skiing and Nordic combined
Commentator: Patrick Schmid
Expert: Dario Cologna (four-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion)
Note from SRF: Not all sports will be commentated on location.
What programs are there in addition to live sports?
Olympiaflash will be broadcast regularly and will keep the audience up to date with the latest news.
SRF also has a studio in the "Nations Village" in Cortina. There, Annette Fetscherin and Sascha Ruefer take it in turns to guide the audience through the program and welcome medal winners and other guests.