This has never happened before: 35,608 runners have registered for the 43rd Grand Prix of Bern on 10 May. blue Sport will be showing you the running spectacle live and exclusively this Saturday from 15:45.

Syl Battistuzzi

The Bern Grand Prix is more popular than ever: 35,608 running enthusiasts have registered for the 43rd edition. The previous record from 2017 was 33,618.

There were 16,462 registrations for the 10-mile run alone. 10,080 runners will take on the Old Town GP (4.7 kilometers).

For the first time, the organizers felt compelled to make a cut and stop accepting registrations one day before the closing date. "We didn't want to compromise on comfort for the runners," says the new OC President Andrea Zryd.

Bern's mayor Marieke Kruit also considers the Grand Prix of Bern to be a special event. "The GP belongs to Bern like the Zibelemärit. It has an appeal that extends far beyond the city limits."

Will the track record also fall?

The sporting figurehead this year comes from Kenya: with Geoffrey Kamworor (32), the GP record holder is returning to Bern. The five-time half marathon world champion set a best time of 44:56 minutes in 2019, which has remained untouched ever since. If he has his way, he will break his own course record as well as the participant record on Saturday.

Geoffrey Kamworor is aiming for a new record. KEYSTONE

Samuel Fitwi (29), who will be taking part for the first time, is likely to challenge him the most. The Eritrean-born runner is the German marathon record holder and finished 15th in last year's Olympic Marathon in Paris. Fitwi's (2:04:56) and Kamworor's (2:04:23) best marathon times are close to each other.

Fabienne Schlumpf doesn't want to take any risks

Fabienne Schlumpf (34) will not be able to repeat her victory from last year. Although the Swiss marathon record holder is running pain-free again after her foot injury, it is with a heavy heart that she will not compete in Bern. "It's a sensible decision, I have other goals this year," says Schlumpf, who is forgoing the World Championships in Tokyo in favor of "a fast city marathon" in the autumn.

Fabienne Schlumpf will not be able to repeat her victory from last year. Keystone

The GP live again on blue Zoom

blue Sport will be showing the 10-mile race live and exclusively on blue Zoom and on blue News in the stream on May 10 from 3.45 pm. The running spectacle will be commented on by Markus Ryffel and long-time sports presenter Peter Minder.