Lando Norris is crowned world champion in Abu Dhabi. Keystone

The 35th Formula 1 World Champion is Lando Norris. Third place was enough for the Briton in the thrilling three-way final in Abu Dhabi. Defending champion Max Verstappen is dethroned.

Jan Arnet

Lando Norris has been crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the first time in a crazy three-way battle. Despite an attack by his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and a commanding victory by defending champion Max Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Norris managed to finish just two points ahead in the standings.

Third place behind Verstappen and Piastri was enough for the 26-year-old to clinch the first drivers' title of his career, making him the 35th champion in the history of motorsport's premier class. Hollywood actress Ana de Armas waved off the thriller with the chequered flag.

Norris thus ended the world championship era of Red Bull star Verstappen, which had begun at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2021. The 28-year-old Dutchman had actually already given up on the championship battle this year, but ultimately narrowly missed out on his fifth consecutive triumph with his eighth win of the season - one more than Norris. If Norris had only finished fourth, Verstappen would have been champion once again.

Three title contenders, three types

The tension was high throughout the weekend. Here was the serenely aggressive defending champion, who had nothing to lose after a 104-point deficit in first place at the end of August and his list of successes. Then there were the two stable rivals Norris and Piastri, who had a lot to lose. Formula 1 had not seen such a three-way battle since 2010, when Sebastian Vettel raced from third place overall to the world championship title in the Red Bull.

Norris made openly dealing with weaknesses and fears acceptable in Formula 1 and has already said of himself that he wants to show that you can become world champion without a killer instinct. A guy who appeals to young target groups, a guy who likes to laugh in a very distinctive way, but also a guy who talks openly about doubts and fears. When asked how he slept the night before the most important race of his career for the first time, he replied: "Surprisingly well. This is the moment we've been waiting for all our lives."

Unlike Norris, Verstappen knows plenty about these moments. For some, he is perhaps the most complete racing driver Formula 1 has ever seen. Trimmed by his father Jos, who himself was behind the wheel at a rally in Africa at the same time as the finale. He was also blessed with the racing genes of his mother, once an excellent kart driver, who was not in Abu Dhabi but was looking after the dogs. "They trust their son," said Max Verstappen with a grin.

Into the first corner with a McLaren team order?

And then there was this Australian, who had been so strong and cool in the World Championship for a long time. Piastri had won seven races by the end of August, was leading the standings and seemed unshakeable. But then came the collapse. No more victories in a Grand Prix, but most recently an improvement in performance and success in the sprint in Qatar. "The belief is still there, but a few things have to go my way," he said immediately before the last 306.183 kilometers of racing this season, which began on March 16 in Piastri's home city of Melbourne with a victory for Norris.

And unlike his two rivals, he set off on the hardest tire compound, Verstappen and Norris on the medium compound. This also meant that Piastri would come in later for the first tire change.

At 17:03 local time, the red lights went out for the last time this season. Verstappen had secured pole with a superb lap, Norris had finished second in qualifying and Piastri third. Dad Norris gave his son another big hug. It only helped to a limited extent. Verstappen defended first place, which he didn't have to take.

The team rival goes on the attack

But Piastri immediately put the pressure on. The Australian, whose manager Mark Webber had been one of the World Championship losers against Vettel in 2010, went full attack. Was that what the team bosses had in mind? Piastri pulled it off, overtaking Norris on the outside. He wasn't really surprised, claimed McLaren's managing director Zak Brown on Sky Sports UK. Interim conclusion after the nervous start: "So far, so good, not comfortable."

Verstappen team-mate risks crashing into Norris

Third place would still be enough for Norris to win the title, but Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was pushing from behind for a while. The Monegasque, who himself has been chasing the title in vain for years, could not get close enough to overtake. Norris drove to the pit stop on lap 17: 2.1 seconds and the new tires were on. That went quickly. He came back onto the track in ninth place and quickly made up places before being stuck behind Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Like Piastri, the Red Bull strategy department led by Hannah Schmitz had the Japanese driver put on hard tires at the start. "I know what I have to do, leave me alone," the Japanese driver radioed annoyed to the pits. But when Norris tried to overtake, Tsunoda completely overreacted. He drove to the left and right and almost pushed Norris into the grass. The penalty followed quickly: in his last race for Red Bull, he was penalized five seconds.

What role Norris' team-mate played in the end

McLaren kept Piastri out on the hard tires, but Verstappen got closer and closer - despite the tire change. The Australian was to put the pressure on again at the end of the race on the medium tires. Meanwhile, Norris came in for his second tire change - McLaren reacted to Leclerc's pit stop. Almost at the same time, Verstappen overtook Piastri, meaning the Australian was virtually out of the championship race. However, he did not give up and asked the pits how they wanted to win the race.

The question was: would Piastri still be asked by the pits to let Norris past for safety? Verstappen had enough time to ask whether Leclerc would still be able to get past the Briton. The Monegasque was unable to do so and Norris crossed the finish line as the new world champion after 58 laps.