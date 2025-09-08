Cyclists who crashed at the RiderMan receive medical treatment. Keystone

There were mass crashes at the RiderMan bike race in Bad Dürrheim on Sunday. Around 100 riders sustained injuries. The race is eventually abandoned.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bike race in Bad Dürrheim is abandoned after two mass crashes. Around 100 participants sustained injuries.

30 riders suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Four rescue helicopters and around 50 ambulances were deployed. Show more

According to the police, up to 100 participants were injured in the mass crashes at the RiderMan bike race in Bad Dürrheim, Germany. 30 of them suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, reports "Sportschau". 25 people with minor injuries were treated on site. According to the police, more and more people came forward during the course of Sunday evening, bringing the number of people with minor injuries to 70.

A major alarm was triggered for the region's rescue services. Four rescue helicopters and around 50 ambulances were deployed to treat the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals and clinics. The race event with around 1200 participants was abandoned after the devastating incidents.

The first mass crash occurred in a tight left-hand bend because too many riders were turning in at the same time. A short time later, other participants crashed not far from the scene of the accident as the race built up.

Mass crash at 70 km/h

According to organizer and race director Rik Sauser, the cyclists were travelling at around 70 km/h at the scene of the accident. In addition, someone had told him about a burst tire. However, there is currently no confirmation of this.

"Crashes and therefore a certain amount of risk are unfortunately part and parcel of cycling," Sauser continued. "We are glad that, according to the information we have so far, there are at least no serious injuries and wish all those involved in the accident a speedy and, above all, full recovery."

