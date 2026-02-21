Just like four years ago in Beijing, Alex Fiva wins an Olympic medal in ski cross. The 40-year-old from Graubünden secures bronze in a photo finish. Defending champion Ryan Regez fails in the semi-final
Alex Fiva secures a medal in ski cross, just as he did four years ago in Beijing. Having won silver back then, the man from Graubünden secured bronze this time in Livigno.
Not much was missing and it would have been second place again. However, the photo finish went against the Swiss by a wafer-thin margin and in favor of the Italian Federico Tomasoni, who completed the double victory for the hosts behind his compatriot Simone Deromedis.
Deromedis was thus crowned the successor to Ryan Regez. The gold medal winner from Beijing failed in the semi-final and after receiving a yellow card, the 31-year-old from the Bernese Oberland was ultimately not allowed to compete in the small final and was classified in 8th place.
The other two Swiss athletes were eliminated earlier. Tobias Baur and Romain Détraz both finished third in their round of 16 runs and thus missed out on advancing to the next round.