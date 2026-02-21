Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal. Keystone

Just like four years ago in Beijing, Alex Fiva wins an Olympic medal in ski cross. The 40-year-old from Graubünden secures bronze in a photo finish. Defending champion Ryan Regez fails in the semi-final

SDA

Alex Fiva secures a medal in ski cross, just as he did four years ago in Beijing. Having won silver back then, the man from Graubünden secured bronze this time in Livigno.

Not much was missing and it would have been second place again. However, the photo finish went against the Swiss by a wafer-thin margin and in favor of the Italian Federico Tomasoni, who completed the double victory for the hosts behind his compatriot Simone Deromedis.

Deromedis was thus crowned the successor to Ryan Regez. The gold medal winner from Beijing failed in the semi-final and after receiving a yellow card, the 31-year-old from the Bernese Oberland was ultimately not allowed to compete in the small final and was classified in 8th place.

The other two Swiss athletes were eliminated earlier. Tobias Baur and Romain Détraz both finished third in their round of 16 runs and thus missed out on advancing to the next round.

All Swiss Olympic medals Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill. Image: Keystone Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina. Image: Keystone In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen. Image: Keystone But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard. Image: Keystone Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal. Image: Keystone Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze. Image: Keystone The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze. Image: Keystone Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10! Image: Keystone Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint. Image: Keystone In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom. Image: Keystone The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint. Image: Keystone The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal. 