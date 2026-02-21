  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bronze in ski cross 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins another Olympic medal

SDA

21.2.2026 - 12:34

Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal.
Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal.
Keystone

Just like four years ago in Beijing, Alex Fiva wins an Olympic medal in ski cross. The 40-year-old from Graubünden secures bronze in a photo finish. Defending champion Ryan Regez fails in the semi-final

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2026, 12:34

21.02.2026, 15:19

Alex Fiva secures a medal in ski cross, just as he did four years ago in Beijing. Having won silver back then, the man from Graubünden secured bronze this time in Livigno.

Not much was missing and it would have been second place again. However, the photo finish went against the Swiss by a wafer-thin margin and in favor of the Italian Federico Tomasoni, who completed the double victory for the hosts behind his compatriot Simone Deromedis.

Sponsored Content

Deromedis was thus crowned the successor to Ryan Regez. The gold medal winner from Beijing failed in the semi-final and after receiving a yellow card, the 31-year-old from the Bernese Oberland was ultimately not allowed to compete in the small final and was classified in 8th place.

The other two Swiss athletes were eliminated earlier. Tobias Baur and Romain Détraz both finished third in their round of 16 runs and thus missed out on advancing to the next round.

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

From the archive

More from the department

Biathlon. Lea Meier only at the front until halfway through the race

BiathlonLea Meier only at the front until halfway through the race

Speed skating. Livio Wenger eliminated in the semi-finals

Speed skatingLivio Wenger eliminated in the semi-finals

Ski Freestyle. Silver is a small consolation for Pirmin Werner

Ski FreestyleSilver is a small consolation for Pirmin Werner

Winter Olympics. Swiss four-man bobsleigh in the hunt for medals

Winter OlympicsSwiss four-man bobsleigh in the hunt for medals

Ski mountaineering. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win silver in the mixed relay

Ski mountaineeringMarianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win silver in the mixed relay