Venus Williams also wants to play professional tennis in 2026 Keystone

Even at the age of 45, Venus Williams is planning for the coming tennis season. The American will compete at the WTA tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, in January, according to the organizers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The tournament serves as preparation for the Australian Open for many players. However, it remains to be seen whether the seven-time Grand Slam tournament winner will also take part in Melbourne. Williams returned to the WTA Tour in the summer after a 16-month break from tournaments.

After competing in Washington and Cincinnati, she caused a stir at the US Open, but was knocked out in the first round. At the time, she had left her future plans open and talked about doubts as to whether she would still want to travel long distances for tennis.