The fire is still there and so is the class: Nevertheless, 45-year-old Venus Williams was not quite enough to win against Karolina Muchova Keystone

Venus Williams puts in a great performance at the US Open at the age of 45, but loses in three sets to two-time semi-finalist Karolina Muchova. The most important facts from Tuesday night.

Venus Williams does not disappoint

It could have been a disaster for Venus Williams in the night session on Monday evening at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. But the 45-year-old tennis icon delivered a strong performance in her first Grand Slam match in two years - and only her fourth this year. The winner of the 2000 and 2001 US Open (!) got off to a nervous start, but put up a great fight against the No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova, semi-finalist in the last two years.

It was only in the third set that the Czech really pulled away and ultimately triumphed 6:3, 2:6, 6:1 after exactly two hours. After several operations, most recently on her uterus last summer, and an immune disorder, the older of the Williams sisters proved to be absolutely competitive. It will be exciting to see whether she continues her comeback now.

Alcaraz confident against service giants

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz mastered the potentially tricky starting task against the 2.11 m tall giant Reilly Opelka (ATP 67) very confidently. The world number 2 didn't even need a tie-break against the service giant, winning 6:4, 7:5, 6:4. In 19 Grand Slam tournaments since the start of his career, the 22-year-old Spaniard has never lost in the first round.

Bencic plays against Li

Belinda Bencic now also knows her first opponent in the 2nd round. She will face Ann Li (WTA 58) for the first time in her career on Wednesday. She can get tips from her team-mate Viktorija Golubic. She lost to the fast but inconsistent American at Wimbledon.

Switolina knocked out early

Bencic is also the best-ranked remaining mother in the field. Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina, seeded number 12 and also mother of a daughter, surprisingly and clearly failed in the first round against Hungarian Anna Bondar (WTA 97).