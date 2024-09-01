  1. Residential Customers
Claire Ghiringhelli 46-year-old Swiss rower wins Paralympics diploma

1.9.2024 - 12:36

Claire Ghiringhelli pulled herself together again after the disappointment on Saturday.
Claire Ghiringhelli pulled herself together again after the disappointment on Saturday.
Skiffer Claire Ghiringhelli, the first Swiss rower at the Paralympics, has won a diploma.

01.09.2024, 13:24

The 46-year-old from Ticino, who lives near the race course in Paris, came 2nd in the B final and finished the competition in 8th place.

Ghiringhelli was delighted that she was able to pick herself up again after her bad mistake in the early stages of the race the previous day, which probably cost her the A final. "I rowed with all the pride of my entire journey today," she said. "We'll see what happens next, but really the adventure can't be over now. It's been too good."

