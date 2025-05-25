Why shouldn't the Swiss cheer in the final against the USA today? KEYSTONE

In 2013, 2018 and 2024, the national team won World Championship silver. blue Sport lists five reasons why we will beat the USA tonight in Stockholm and become world champions for the first time.

Michael Wegmann

The tank is still full

In their fourth World Cup final, the Swiss also have the shorter break than their opponents. Only this time, for the first time, this is unlikely to play a major role. This is because Fiala, Niederreiter & Co. were able to slow down and save energy in both the 6-0 win over Austria in the quarter-final and the 7-0 win over Denmark. The Swiss' tank is still full for tonight.

No away final

A year ago in Prague, Patrick Fischer's team not only played against the Czechs on the ice, but in the entire arena. Back in 2013 in Stockholm, the home team will face Sweden in the final. Most of the fans are likely to be cheering on the Swiss against the USA today.

Cool goalie Genoni

Leonardo Genoni turns 38 in August. Switzerland's most successful goalie (7 times champion with Davos, the SCB and Zug) has been world class since the 4:5 against the Czechs and has only been beaten once. He stood between the posts in the 3-0 win against the USA, the 5-1 win against Germany, the 10-0 win against Hungary, the 6-0 win against Austria and now the 7-0 win against Denmark. It is his twelfth World Cup shutout in total, a World Cup record shared with Jiri Holecek. "You don't win a title with that," says Genoni after his shutout record. Focused and cool on the ice and off it. The man has a mission. Like Patrick Fischer's entire team.

Full of self-confidence

Stumbling block Germany has long since flown home, fearful opponent Sweden (2 final defeats) has also been cleared out of the way, by final opponent USA notabene. Switzerland not only cruised through the two knockout matches with ease, they also have fond memories of the Americans. A 3:0 victory in the group stage in Denmark. It was the only defeat for the USA at this tournament so far. Hopefully the second will follow today.

Balance

The NHL stars like Fiala and Niederreiter are exceptional players, of course. But our national team has much more to offer. Every line is dangerous, they can all score goals. It's also striking how the newcomers like Moy, Knak, Schmid and Baechler are totally convincing right away. That speaks for the quality of our league and, of course, for the outstanding team spirit. "We have four lines that work and are dangerous. Now we're looking forward to the Americans," says coach Patrick Fischer. We are too.