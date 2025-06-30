Iga Swiatek triumphs for the first time at the grass court classic in Wimbledon. In the final, the Polish player outclassed the American Amanda Anisimova 6:0, 6:0.

The world number 4 needed just 58 minutes to prevail against the world number 12. For Swiatek, who also conceded just two games to Belinda Bencic in the semi-final, it is her sixth Grand Slam title, after four in Paris and one at the US Open.

The 23-year-old Grand Slam final debutant Anisimova was never able to shake off her nervousness and was literally overrun by Swiatek. The Eastern European, who is exactly three months older, had the match under control at all times. Only in the third game - at 0:2 - did the American have four game points, after which she never had the chance to win another game.

Only once before in the history of Wimbledon has there been a 6:0, 6:0 final - 114 years ago. Curious: Anisimova won 6:0, 6:0 against Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

The former world No. 1 Swiatek has had a difficult few months. She had not won a tournament since her fourth triumph at the French Open thirteen months ago. In the week before Wimbledon, however, she showed her good form and reached the final in Bad Homburg - and has now won her first grass court title.

A new Wimbledon champion is crowned 🇵🇱



Iga Swiatek defeats Amanda Anismova 6-0, 6-0 to win the 2025 Ladies' Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/P9EQ2T7Vf5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

The match in the ticker:

1st set: Swiatek gets off to a flying start, taking the first two service games from Anisimova and getting through her service games without any major problems. After just 18 minutes, the Polish player is already 4:0 up.

And Swiatek doesn't let up a bit. She takes Anisimova's third service game to zero and the same applies to her last service game. Swiatek takes the opening set 6:0 in just 25 minutes.

2nd set: Anisimova looks increasingly desperate and has big problems getting into the match. The US-American immediately concedes a break in the second set and falls behind 0:2. She was able to fend off two break points in the third game, but it was not enough to win the first game. Swiatek takes the double break and leads 3:0.

Anisimova then sniffs out her first break point. But nothing more. Swiatek gets her serve through after a detour and then immediately gets the next break. After 57 minutes, the historic 6:0, 6:0 victory in the final is complete: Swiatek is the Wimbledon winner of 2025!