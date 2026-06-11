Patrick Mahomes has extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. This makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL once again.

NFL – Superstar Patrick Mahomes has extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs by two years ahead of schedule.

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has extended his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs early by another two years. According to US media reports, the contract, which runs through 2033, is worth $504.75 million (approx. €438 million) and could increase to as much as $520 million with bonus payments.

Mahomes is thus once again—based on average annual salary—the highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League. At $63 million (around €55 million) per season, he once again surpasses Dak Prescott, who earns $60 million with the Dallas Cowboys.

Mahomes has already won the Super Bowl three times with the Chiefs and has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player twice in his career. Last season, the team missed the playoffs, and Mahomes also suffered an injury in December that required knee surgery. He has since returned to training.