Sensation at the World Darts Championship71-year-old knocks top player out of the tournament
dpa
14.12.2025 - 08:00
Paul Lim impresses as the oldest player in the World Darts Championship at the Ally Pally. After a three-year break, he is back - and celebrates a successful comeback.
Paul Lim is the oldest player to reach the second round of the World Darts Championship. The 71-year-old from Singapore won 3:1 against the Swedish world number 49 Jeffrey de Graaf. Lim is back at a World Championship after a three-year break.
The "Singapore Slinger" is a crowd favorite. He was also cheered on loudly by the fans in the legendary Ally Pally against de Graaf.
"I felt I had the crowd on my side - maybe it's my personality, maybe it's my performance. I just love the game," Lim said on Sport1. He also explained that this would not be his last participation.
The first time he competed at a World Cup was in 1982. Eight years later, he celebrated his greatest success by reaching the quarter-finals. Lim, who only qualified for the annual highlight thanks to help from the Asian Tour, made the first ever 9-darter at a World Championship.